St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. Kleis says concerned citizens living in the southeast side of St. Cloud have requested a stop sign on Killian Boulevard SE near Clemens Gardens to slow down traffic. Kleis says the city is looking into this concern as they do with any concern coming from the community. We had a listener requesting the posting of the 30 mile per hour speed limit sign on that stretch of road during today's program. Kleis says any unmarked speed limit in town is 30 miles per hour and there is no need to post. Kleis says he has also received residents in the Killian neighborhood not wanting a stop sign installed. Kleis says this issue will be addressed by the city council. Listen to today's town hall meeting.