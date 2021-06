In a surprise move, Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Thursday pleaded guilty for waving guns at protesters outside their St. Louis home last year. Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor or 4th degree assault. He faces a $750 fine and no jail time. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of second-degree harassment. She was fined $2,000 and will not face jail time. They both consent to forfeit their guns to be destroyed.