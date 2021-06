Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) is a full participant in OTAs this week, according to HC Andy Reid. “He’s been doing everything,” Reid said of Mahomes, who had turf toe surgery 2 days after the Super Bowl. “He’s been a full go, and he’s still working with [trainer] Rick [Burkholder] with the toe. We utilize this as more of a passing camp. We don’t run the ball much. His toe has really done well.” Mahomes has been setback-free in his rehab and is on track to be at 100% well before Week 1.