Cleveland, OH

2 people killed in crash on Harvard Avenue

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 18 days ago
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Harvard Avenue Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS.

EMS responded to the 15300 block of Harvard Avenue for a crash around 2:45 a.m.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were pronounced dead at the crash site.

EMS, Cleveland Division of Fire and the Cleveland Division of Police all responded to the scene.

Mike Vielhaber.
Fatal crash on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

Harvard Avenue was closed from East 151 to East 154 streets.

Neighbors told a News 5 overnight photojournalist that crashes happen here on this stretch of Harvard Avenue all the time.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Related