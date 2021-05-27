Cancel
Tangy Wisdom … with a Bite of Asian Love to Savor

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, one staple that my late grandma made is sweet-and-sour pork. (咕噜肉). And we all loved it. It carried the right amount of sweetness of sugar and tanginess of vinegar, mixed with the slight crunch of the batter-fried lean pork cubes, covered in the perfect redness of Del-Monte ketchup sauce, topped with pieces of colorful red, green, and yellow capsicum.

