Tangy Wisdom … with a Bite of Asian Love to Savor

This has been a very good week as far as recipes go! I have a number of exciting things to share with you today which I think will get you to thinking about heading for the kitchen. It is time for refreshing salads and desserts! I recently got some recipes from a friend of mine who used to spend with her husband quite a bit of time on the little Puerto Rican island of Vieques. I love “island” and tropical recipes! Like me, Pam collects recipes, and I have a few of them to pass along today. One of them is the Vieques Coconut Pineapple Lime Pie, which is not only easy but is also delicious and perfect for spring and summer! Along with the pie is the House Dressing of their favorite inn along with a delicious black bean soup.