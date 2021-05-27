Eric Carle, the Author Who Inspired Generations of Children, Has Died at 91

Eric Carle, the beloved and prolific author of more than seventy books for children, has died at 91. Carle died of kidney failure at his summer home in Northampton, Massachusetts. According to a statement from his family, Carle “passed away peacefully and surrounded by family members on May 23, 2021.” The statement went on to say, “In the light of the moon, holding onto a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky.”