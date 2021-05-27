Batavia/Great Oaks BPA students stand out

Pictured: Grace Brown and Avery Collier. Photo provided.

Submitted by Great Oaks. The COVID pandemic didn’t keep Batavia High School/Great Oaks business students from making their mark on the national stage. Members of the school’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter received numerous individual and group awards for their skills, knowledge, and service at this year’s virtual BPA National Leadership Conference. Twenty Batavia/Great Oaks qualified for national competition this year. They competed against over 8,000 students. Two of them made it to the Top 12 final round: Grace Brown – Health Leadership Administration Avery Collier – Presentation Management Individual The chapter was recognized during the Honor Awards with the following: Quality Chapter Award Special Olympics Award, Community Service Award, Social Media Award, Marketing & Public Relations Award, Chapter Activities Award of Excellence Four seniors received the U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award this year: Morgan Cravens, Nathan DeFrank, Issac Hattar, and Koren Moore-Runck. Ryan Edmisten completed the requirements for the national Ambassador Torch Award during the 2020-2021 year. Shelby Esz, Sydnie Pelle, and Brandon Royse were Ohio voting delegates and met with the Ohio caucus to select the 2021-2022 National Officer team. The following sophomores were recognized during the Honor Awards for achieving National Student Certification through a 6-week course: (most juniors and seniors were recognized last year): Sarah Adkins, Isaac Bell, Keith Bell, Emma Brock, Jessica Caudill, Wyatt Eppert, Shelby Esz, Cy Gibson, Sarah Greenwood, Kelly Hargis, Kyler Fritz, Nathan Kulbe, Paula Lugo Salgado, Rachel Noshang, Bree Page, Sydnie Pelle, Kyle Retzler, Brandon Royse, Cloey Sattler, Tori South, Malachi Stewart, Cameron Tho, Randall Trisel, Ella Turner, Linnea Winkler, and Julia Wolfe. All BPA members are enrolled in the Business Management program offered through Great Oaks Career Campuses in partnership with Batavia High School. BPA is a national organization for high school students that include activities and programs that complement classroom instruction by giving practical experience and the opportunity to apply skills learned in the classroom.