UC Clermont to hold on-campus Express Application events
Submitted by UC Clermont College. UC Clermont College will hold free on-campus Express Application Events Tuesday, June 8; and Tuesday, June 29. The last day to apply for admission to UC Clermont for fall semester 2021 is July 1. Attendees can schedule an appointment with admissions representatives from the college from 4-7 p.m. on any of the three event dates. UC Clermont will waive the $50 application fee for anyone who applies during the event. Attendees can also learn about the varied academic degree and certificate programs offered at UC Clermont and about financial aid, One Stop Student Services and academic advising. RSVP and schedule your appointment at https://ucclermont.edu/express.html . For questions or assistance with registration, call 513-732-5319 or email Clermont.admissions@uc.edu . For those unable to attend this event or who prefer a virtual option, visit: https://ucclermont.edu/visit.html . To learn more about what UC Clermont offers, visit https://ucclermont.edu/viewbook.html .