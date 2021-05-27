Cancel
New Richmond, OH

New Richmond Police Officers Association golf outing

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Submitted by the New Richmond Police Officers Association. The New Richmond Police Officers Association is holding its 2021 Hole Sponsorship NRPOA Ship with a Hero Golf Outing on June 12 at the California Golf Course. Sponsorships are minimum of $75 per hole, which includes sign and message. Email to nrpoassociation@gmail.com or contact Jordan Meinking at 513-544-1463 for more information. The event kicks off at 1:30 p.m. It’ll be a scramble format with prizes awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest put for both men and women. It costs $90 per player and $360 for a foursome. There will be $10 off team registration for law enforcement, military, fire and EMS, and nurses and doctors. All proceeds benefit the NRPOA and Shop with a Hero.
