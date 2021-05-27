First Lions Pride Mini Grants Recipients announced

Submitted by Sheila Vilvens for NR Schools. A STEM project, a Naturescape playground project, and two projects focused on providing support to students in the areas of attention and focus are the first recipients of the new Lions Pride Innovation Mini Grants Program. All classified and certified staff members were encouraged to participate in the new mini grants program. To qualify, applicants had to submit an idea that was new, innovative, or that involved a better way of doing something within the district that would benefit learning or district efficiency, Superintendent Tracey Miller said. Funding for the mini-grants was made possible with a portion of the 0.5 mill of the 9.4 mills operating levy approved last spring by the New Richmond Schools community. During the levy campaign, the district committed to dedicating 0.5 mills of the levy funds for use in three key areas (curriculum, safety/security, and technology) that respondents to a survey identified as very important. The total amount set aside for the mini grants program was $10,000. From this, four grant requests totaling $6,500 were conferred. “We are grateful to our community members who, during uncertain times, approved the operating levy in 2020,” Mr. Miller said. “Even with levy passage, our budget remains tight. We continue to be focused on identifying and acting on efficiencies. Through this mini-grants program, we encouraged all members of our staff to think of innovative ways to either improve existing programs or offer something new for the betterment of the district in curriculum, safety/security, or technology. “We are pleased to award mini-grants to the following and are hopeful of repeating this program again in the future.”A mini-grant of $2,500 was awarded to Locust Corner Occupational Therapy Assistant Kassady Raines for the expansion of the LCE motor room to include equipment/activities to benefit students who “can’t sit still or focus.” Scheduled and planned time actively engaged in the sensory room could enable these students to “reset” themselves and their sensory system, Ms. Kassady wrote in her application. The educational benefit would be that the “break” would improve learning for all students through fewer classroom disruptions. The result would be an improved learning experience and increased retention of materials for both the student and others who may have been distracted by the off-task behaviors of the student. A mini-grant of $1,400 was awarded to Locust Corner intervention specialist Jen Bodeker for the expansion of equipment in the social communications classroom at LCE, specifically to benefit children with autism in preschool and kindergarten. The mini-grant will enable the purchase of additional equipment for the self contained classroom in order to make breaks in that room more effective for students, she wrote in her application. All children benefit from movement to assist their attention and focus, but especially those in the special needs population who may have a difficult time with self-regulation and advocacy. With the expansion of options in the social communications classroom, LCE will have valuable tools needed for any student who may have a need for some extra movement and sensory input to make their day a success, Ms. Bodeker wrote. A mini-grant of $1,600 was awarded to Monroe kindergarten and first-grade team member Jennifer Huelsmann. The project is rooted in STEM learning opportunities for grades K-1 at Monroe through the introduction of Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Through the introduction of this AR gaming tool and the use of classroom iPads, Monroe, kindergarten and first-grade teachers will create STEM learning opportunities for students, Ms. Huelsmann wrote in her application. The opportunities will be in the form of one-on-one learning experiences in the form of a gaming system that engages young learners and helps to increase letter and number sense. A mini-grant of $1,000 was awarded to a team from Monroe Elementary School: art teacher Kelly Langdon, office manager Sally Wylie, health aide Mary Henderson, and school aide Teresa Dufau. The grant will be used in initial efforts to create a Naturescape playground for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students at Monroe Elementary (but all students would benefit). Naturescape playgrounds use more natural components such as logs, mulch, and plants to create a sensory and play environment for children, the team wrote in their application. There are many ways such playgrounds benefit children: they are accessible, encourage imaginative play, improve social skills, and aid in the development of motor skills. The $1,000 grant enables Monroe to get started on a Naturescape playground which will be located in the large, empty space between Monroe’s main entrance and the early elementary wing. The project could be expanded in future years. The applicants also hope to include parent and staff volunteers in this project and are hopeful of securing a parent who will donate and lay a tricycle path.