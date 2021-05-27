Stepping Stones to put on 20th Annual Golf Classic

Morning winners Price McLane, Jaime Masters, Todd Block and George Musekamp (Indian Hill) attend the 2019 Golf Classic fundraiser benefiting Cincinnati-area individuals with disabilities.” Photo provided. Submitted by Stepping Stones.
Stepping Stones will host the 2021 Golf Classic on Monday, June 7 at the O’Bannon Creek Golf Club in Loveland. The morning flight will tee off at 8 a.m. and the afternoon flight will tee off at 1 p.m. Stepping Stones and event chair Steve Mennen invite you to enjoy a beautiful day with great food, refreshing drinks, exciting hole challenges, raffle prizes and more. The Golf Classic benefits Stepping Stones’ mission to build pathways to independence and promote inclusion for people with developmental and physical disabilities. Show your support by starting a team or becoming a sponsor. Following the afternoon flight, dinner options will be available and event winners will be announced. Stepping Stones will be adhering to all State of Ohio COVID-19 guidelines and will have enhanced safety protocols in place for the event. “The Golf Classic is a great event to kick off the summer,” said event chair Steve Mennen. “And it’s all in support of Stepping Stones’ programs for people with disabilities.” Event tickets are $200 for a single and $800 for a foursome. The O’Bannon Creek Golf Club is located at 6842 Oakland Road in Loveland, Ohio. To order tickets, visit SteppingStonesGolf.org. Volunteers are needed for the morning flight (7 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and the afternoon flight (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.). Visit bit.ly/GolfClassicVolunteer
to sign up. For more information, contact Kelly Crow at 513-965-5148 or email Kelly.Crow@SteppingStonesOhio.org. Who: Stepping Stones What: Annual Golf Classic When: Monday, June 7, 2021 at 8 a.m. Where: O’Bannon Creek Golf Club Why: To raise money for year-round programs benefiting children, teens and adults with disabilities. Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org
