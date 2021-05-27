Clermont County Bar Association awards Country Day student with scholarship

[caption id="attachment_89934" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Pictured is Molly Taylor. Photo provided.[/caption] Submitted by Cincinnati Country Day School. Congratulations to Cincinnati Country Day School senior Molly Taylor who was recently awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the Clermont County Bar Association. The scholarship rewards a senior who resides in Clermont County for her or his outstanding scholarship and community engagement. “Molly’s energy and enthusiasm have brightened our hallways for four years—as a wonderful peer mentor to our freshmen, a cast member in our musicals, and a leader in our classrooms,” said Sarah Beyreis, director of college counseling and external opportunities. Taylor has not yet decided which institution she will matriculate to after graduation but has narrowed her selection to Ohio University or Saint Louis University. “It is such a joy to teach Molly because she completely engages in the challenges and excitement of learning new things,” said Amy Brand, upper school art teacher.