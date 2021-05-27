Cancel
Williamsburg, OH

Garden Club to meet

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Submitted by Izella Cadwallader for the Garden Club. The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, June 1st at 6:30 pm, at the Harmony Hill Carriage House, 299 South Third Street. Hostesses for the evening are Janice Robertson and Sharma Hatcher. Members are to answer Roll Call by giving a summer gardening tip or hint. The program “Pest Control” will be presented by Bill Dolle from the OSU Extension Office. Iris is to be the specimen for the evening. The Club would like to thank everyone who made our Annual Plant Auction a huge success. Mark your calendars for the annual mum sale beginning mid August. New members are welcome. For additional information call 513-503-5299, visit the Club at www.williamsburggardenclub.com or “Like” us on Facebook.
