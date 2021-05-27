Batavia Twp. to hold community shred event and junk day on June 5

Submitted by Batavia Township. The Batavia Township Board of Trustees, in partnership with Republic Services, are holding the annual Batavia Township Junk Day on Saturday, June 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dumpsters will be located at 2401 Old State Route 32 behind the Batavia Township maintenance building and the CJFED fire station. No hazardous materials, tires, liquid paint, batteries or appliances containing freon will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required and residents are limited to two (2) trailer loads. Additionally, the Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that a community shred event has been added this year, after a hiatus due to COVID-19. This event will take place at the Batavia Township Community Center located at 1535 Clough Pike in the front parking lot. The event is also Saturday, June 5 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Proof of Batavia Township residency will also be required. “By providing a cleanup day to allow our residents to get rid of unwanted items that are large and heavy, helps Batavia Township remain a beautiful place to live,” stated Rex Parsons, Batavia Township Board of Trustees Chairman, “and the shred event allows our residents to properly destroy paper documents that have sensitive and personal information. We are happy to sponsor these great services for our residents.”