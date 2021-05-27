Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventnor City, NJ

Ventnor City theater that opened 100 years ago roars back to life with restaurant, speakeasy

By NJ.com
njarts.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness partners Clint Bunting, Brett Denafo and Scot Kauffman stood on the Ventnor Square Theatre stage Thursday night and looked out at the crowd filing into the large room, most everyone carrying a beverage of their choice and a large bag of popcorn. The smiles on their faces was that of relief and excitement. “You guys think it was worth the wait?” Denafo would ask the crowd a few minutes later. A huge cheer and applause erupted as a response. Approximately three years of work came down to this night where friends and family gathered to celebrate and tour the historic theater, which overl…

www.njarts.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ventnor City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speakeasy#100 Years Ago#Food Drink#Theatre#Square Inc#Theater#Restaurant#Popcorn#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.