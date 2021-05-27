Ventnor City theater that opened 100 years ago roars back to life with restaurant, speakeasy

Business partners Clint Bunting, Brett Denafo and Scot Kauffman stood on the Ventnor Square Theatre stage Thursday night and looked out at the crowd filing into the large room, most everyone carrying a beverage of their choice and a large bag of popcorn. The smiles on their faces was that of relief and excitement. “You guys think it was worth the wait?” Denafo would ask the crowd a few minutes later. A huge cheer and applause erupted as a response. Approximately three years of work came down to this night where friends and family gathered to celebrate and tour the historic theater, which overl…