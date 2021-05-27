Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

University of Mississippi celebrates Class of 2021's Matthew Hendricks

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Submitted by the University of Mississippi. Matthew Robert Hendricks, of Cincinnati, OH, is among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 who will be celebrated during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 - May 2. Hendricks, who is a Biological Science major, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree in the College of Liberal Arts. “This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.” Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, will deliver the Commencement address, which will take place at 8 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
