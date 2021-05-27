Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The best audiobooks for your summer drive, sorted by length — and who’s in the car

By Katherine A. Powers
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer holds out the promise of release from covid’s most onerous restrictions — and visions of road trips dance in our heads. The prospect of piling into the car and heading off for parts yonder is liberating. But then reality hits, in the shape of boredom or, if children are involved, something a little more gruesome. Here is a selection of roadworthy audiobooks tailored to fit different journeys and assorted travelers.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chabon
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Robert Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid South Africa#Long Island#Exercise#Audio Books#Short Trips#Car Picks#Road Trips#Swedish#Puerto Rican#New Yorkers#Native Americans#Daily Show#South African#Xhosa#Swiss#The Washington Post#Audible Studios#Random House Audio#Best Audiobooks#Roadworthy Audiobooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicsmensjournal.com

The 5 Best Portable Hot Tubs For Your Summer Hang Outs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Summer is here and that means we...
Books & Literatureofftheshelf.com

10 Audiobooks to Help You Crush Your Reading Goals

With the arrival of June comes the arrival of sunshine, vacations, relaxation . . . and new books to read. However, did you know that June is also Audiobook Month? Audiobooks can be a fantastic way to get through your TBR pile, so I’ve put together a list of 10 engrossing audiobooks that can help you crush your summer reading goals in no time.
Lifestylearcamax.com

This Summer’s Best Pseudo-Travel

Summer is officially here and that means that this year’s peak vacation travel season has officially taken off. However, if you’re still not quite comfortable about jumping aboard a flight to your destination of choice, you can visit many desirable places via the movies. And you can do it from the comfort and safely of your own home – via the convenience of the internet.
Books & Literaturefauquierlibrary.org

What to Read This Summer: Audiobooks for Kids and Families

Whether you are hitting the road for an out-of-state vacation or running errands around town, these audiobooks are a great way to take advantage of time in the car. Of course, they are great to listen to any time, any place, too! Listen to any of the books below (or any audiobook of your choice) and cross of “Listen to an Audiobook” on your game card. Remember to pick up a new game card each week. Game Cards are available at all library locations or download Children’s Game Card from home!
Theater & DancePosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Your Guide to Streaming the Best Movies This Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a deep appreciation for the Moviegoing Experience: walking in, buying your ticket, stopping at the concession stand for a large, buttery popcorn, losing said ticket when the checker asks for it, struggling to find my seat in the dark because I got there late, and finally collapsing into a semi-comfortable chair to stare at a large screen in silence for the next two hours. It’s home. And while that same series of events is enjoyable year-round, there’s something special about escaping the blistering sun of summer in a dark theater to watch the blockbuster film of the season.
Books & Literaturetechviral.net

10 Best Torrent Sites to Download Ebooks & AudioBooks

Let’s admit, books are a treasure trove of knowledge, and one should read a few lines every day. However, the only problem is that sometimes we don’t want to go to a local book shop to purchase a hard copy of a book. Also, during the pandemic, we have seen...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Who's your TV dad?

Is the secret to longevity in our genes or lifestyle?. Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more.
Technologytuipster.com

Good morning to the people who sort by new 😌

There are a whole lot of things I’d pay Twitter a few bucks a month for. But renaming the delete button is not one of them. The Twitter Blue subscription service starts rolling out Thursday https://t.co/Lvwlc9A3g7 https://t.co/j6DqJy7rbY. When Smartphones Copy Each Other!. It's okay to copy... as long as you...
Kidspassionforsavings.com

Best Water/Sand Table Deals! GREAT Summer Activity for Your Kids!

These are the best things to grab for Summer outdoor playtime! I have all of the Best Water & Sand Table Deals for you here in a great list with lots of different options and low prices! You also don’t want to miss our Toy Deals that we’ve posted this week!
Petsanimalfair.com

Travel Tips For a Summer Vacation With Your Best Friend

Babe Hope and Wendy Diamond just returned home from a summer trip to the United Kingdom! Take a look at their summer traveling tips – so you can avoid any trouble when on the road with your pets!. Having had dogs for as long as we can remember, our family...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

These 25 Best BBQ Pork Recipes Will Up Your Summer Entertaining Game

Summer entertaining season is in full swing and I for one could not be happier! The smell of propane and charcoal grills is in the air; and the best burgers, dogs, steak, chicken and ribs are being enjoyed coast to coast! If it can be cooked over an open flame, you can bet our family is enjoying it, but the protein I find to be one of the best buys at the store this time of year is definitely pork!
Mississippi StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Mississippi author’s novel to be adapted into film

Oxford author Michael Farris Smith will soon see his fourth novel, “The Fighter,” come to life as production for the film adaptation, retitled “Rumble Through the Dark,” will begin in the Delta at the end of July. It was recently announced that actor Aaron Eckhart, best known for his roles...
Violent Crimesbesthealthmag.ca

“For All Those Years, No One Told Me Anything”

“I got my period when I was 11 years old. From the get-go, I got it every 14 days. My family doctor put me on birth control—he said my hormones were out of whack. I stayed on birth control until I was 23. I wanted to try life without it. About a year and a half later, I started getting a sharp, shooting pain in my abdomen, even when it wasn’t my period time. It scared me. My family doctor knew right away that it was endometriosis. I was really lucky in that sense. But the options were the pill or surgery. I didn’t want surgery, so I went back on the pill.
RestaurantsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Experts Say This Is The Best Sandwich In South Dakota

A South Dakota restaurant is receiving some national recognition now that Food & Wine magazine has declared it has the best sandwich in the entire state. There are so many restaurants in the state with great sandwiches, but which restaurant boasts the sandwich that stands out from the rest? Here are a couple of hints about this sandwich, and where you can find it: There isn’t any deli meat in this recipe, and it’s not available just anywhere. One more key clue...the name of this sandwich perfectly represents the state bird of South Dakota.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Beautiful Woman Talks to the Bartender

A beautiful woman went up to the bartender in a pub and asked to speak to the manager. The bartender said he wasn't available but that he would help her. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Sarah, a beautiful blonde, walked across the pub toward the bar and signaled...