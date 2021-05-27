Cancel
We need comic novels more than ever. So where are they?

By Critic, Book World
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the covid-19 pandemic still grinding on, half the country unvaccinated, millions unemployed and hundreds of thousands of families grieving, is laughter even allowed?. “To every thing there is a season,” Ecclesiastes says, “a time to weep, and a time to laugh.”. If ever there were a summer to hang...

www.washingtonpost.com
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Saidiya Hartman and many others participate in Schomburg Center Literary Festival

The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes have been announced. The New York Times’ Wesley Morris won for criticism, Louise Erdrich for the novel The Night Watchmen, Marcia Chatelain for the historical work Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, Les Payne and Tamara Payne for the biography The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X, and Natalie Diaz for the poetry collection Postcolonial Love Poem.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Man in Black at 50: Johnny Cash’s empathy is needed more than ever

“I speak my mind in a lot of these songs,” Johnny Cash wrote in the liner notes to the album Man in Black, released 50 years ago today. He might be better known now for the outlaw songs of his youth or the reckonings with death in his final recordings, but Cash used his 1971 album to set out his less-discussed political vision: long on feeling and empathy, and short on ideology and partisanship. The United States seemed hopelessly polarised, and Cash confronted that division head-on, demanding more of his fellow citizens and Christians amid the apparently endless war in Vietnam.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

More Craft Than Art: Approaching a Novel As a Carpenter Would

In 1959, the year I was born, the British scientist and novelist C.P. Snow delivered a lecture at the University of Cambridge titled “The Two Cultures.” Snow’s thesis, which we would now say went viral, was that educated people of the West no longer enjoyed a common culture, but rather were divided into two mutually incomprehending camps, with scientists on one side and literary intellectuals on the other. When I was a little kid, my father loved to quote bits of this lecture to me.
TV & VideosNews Channel Nebraska

15 Sketch comedy shows worth your while

The age of YouTube has elevated the form of sketch comedy. Not only has streaming exposed new acts to wider audiences, but it’s helped push the boundaries of the artform by allowing more creative freedom. Acts like The Lonely Island weren’t afraid to take their internet savvy style to “Saturday Night Live” and now tons of sketches are influenced by their mold. Meanwhile, the Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, and The Second City continue to churn out the next big things in comedy, and the alumni of these troupes are in high demand by Netflix and other streaming platforms.
Minoritiescntraveler.com

Why America’s Lesbian Bars Need Our Support More Than Ever: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Throughout the last year and a half, we've watched as beloved bars, restaurants, and gathering places have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as writer Samantha Allen says on this week's episode, that wave of closures has been ongoing for years within the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, there are just over 15 lesbian bars remaining in the U.S., according to the Lesbian Bar Project, an effort to record and protect lesbian bars that's being spearheaded by filmmakers Elina Street and Erica Rose. (Editor's note: Since recording, the project has updated the number of U.S. lesbian bars to 21.)
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘Loki’ Is Coming. Are We Ready for More Comic Book TV?

Loki is coming: Are we ready for the return of comic book TV after a short hiatus (2:17)? Plus, Chris and Andy cover the trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest heist film from Steven Soderbergh (14:43), and then talk about Sweet Tooth (27:22) and We Are Lady Parts (40:09), two shows that they’re enjoying right now.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Comedian Jon Lovitz tears into cancel culture, compares it to McCarthyism

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Jon Lovitz chewed out cancel culture, and explained that comedians like himself will purposely push the boundaries when they’re told not to say something deemed offensive. The comedic actor also compared cancel culture to McCarthyism in a recent interview with Page Six. When asked about...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Solos’ Creator David Weil on How the Amazon Series Went From Script to Screen

A-list talent featured in Weil’s seven-part sci-fi anthology series include Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway. There was nowhere for them to hide as actors, it’s them uninterrupted for 30 minutes straight,” says Solos creator David Weil of Amazon’s seven-part sci-fi anthology series, in which each episode features just one actor — among them Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba and Anthony Mackie — performing what is essentially a monologue.
Celebritiesoverpassesforamerica.com

Rose Byrne Channels Jane Fonda

It was the primary day of June, and Rose Byrne, the Australian actress, had a voluminous houndstooth scarf wrapped round her neck. “It’s not New York winter, but it’s actually quite cold here,” she mentioned, talking over Zoom. “I had to go to Uniqlo and buy a big puffer.” (In her mellifluous accent, the phrase sounded extra like “puffah.”) Byrne, who’s often primarily based in Brooklyn, was in Sydney, the place she grew up, and the place she had arrived some weeks earlier, alongside along with her accomplice, the American actor Bobby Cannavale, and the couple’s two younger boys. They had spent a fortnight observing Australia’s ultra-strict quarantine edicts. (“Hotel, police, the whole thing. That’s why Australia has been so incredibly successful in dealing with COVID,” Byrne mentioned.) She had simply executed “preschool drop-off and all that jazz” and was strolling over to the Sydney Theatre Company, the place she had made her stage début, at twenty, and the place, final 12 months, she and Cannavale have been presupposed to star collectively in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge,” till that plan was scuttled by the pandemic.
Movieswhatnerd.com

The 10 Best Teen Movies About Coming of Age Into Adulthood

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. We’ve all seen movies that encapsulate the drama, the tension, the embarrassment of being a teenager and growing into an adult. Our first crush, our first kiss, our life transitions as we leave high school and enter the real world of adulthood.
Celebritiesthenativesociety.com

Lane Kwederis: Comedian

Lane Kwederis is a comedian living in NYC. She can be seen in shows like Broad City, The Characters with Tim Robinson, Master of None, The Rundown with Robin Thede, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She performs with the musical improv team Nightshade at The Magnet Theater and the sketch team Grown Ass Women (formerly at the UCB Theater and currently with The Squirrel Comedy at Caveat). She directs the Magnet Theater house sketch team 100 Business and is currently training to become an Alexander Technique teacher at the RIAT Center.
Behind Viral Videosjioforme.com

Ratatouille TikTok Musical’s Daniel Mertzlufft & Kate Leonard

Ratatouille: The Musical is a unique social media experience that brought together a number of creative individuals, including Daniel Mertzlufft & Kate Leonard, who were kind enough to speak to ComingSoon.net about their experience adapting the popular Pixar animated film. Based on the Disney/Pixar film, Ratatouille, the musical sensation is...
Books & Literatureliterary-arts.org

Margaret Atwood, interviewed by Karen Russell (Rebroadcast)

Margaret Atwood shares her latest poetry collection, Dearly, in this conversation with Karen Russell from the Portland Book Festival. This episode features a conversation between Margaret Atwood and Portland’s own Karen Russell, which took place during the virtual 2020 Portland Book Festival. With a career spanning decades, genres, and forms, Margaret Atwood is easily one of the most important writers alive today. She has been published in 45 countries, and written seminal works of fiction that have become a part of the cultural fabric and touchstones for millions of readers. But while many are familiar with Atwood’s fiction, she has also been, from the beginning of her career, one of our most significant contemporary poets. We welcomed Atwood to the Portland Book Festival to talk about her first collection of poetry in over a decade, entitled Dearly.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Chaney Kwak's Playlist for His Memoir "The Passenger"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Chaney Kwak's The...
TV & VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Ted Danson and Holly Hunter ground the silliness in ‘Mr. Mayor’

Veteran actors Ted Danson (“Cheers,” “The Good Place”) and Holly Hunter (“Succession,” “The Comey Rules”) had never worked together before their new NBC sitcom, “Mr. Mayor.” Yet, they’ve totally nailed the dynamic between their offbeat characters, Neil Bremer — a billboard ad executive-turned-L.A. mayor and Arpi Meskimen, his no-nonsense deputy mayor and former rival. The two joined The Envelope over Zoom recently to talk about the series, L.A.'s own mayor and Danson’s comedy chops.
CelebritiesWashington Times

'Superman,' 'Deliverance' actor Ned Beatty dies

Oscar-nominated character actor Ned Beatty died Sunday. He was 83. TMZ, citing “a family member” and later his manager, reported that Mr. Beatty died in his sleep Sunday, surrounded by relatives at his home. The celebrity news site said the death was due to natural causes and not related to...
Moviesenmnews.com

Emily Ratajkowski Condemns Portrayal of Meghan Fox’s Character in Judd Apatow’s This Is 40: ‘That Movie is Not Aging Well’

Emily Ratajkowski went after Judd Apatow’s 2012 comedy This is 40 while speaking to Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival, according to Page Six. “So that movie is hilarious and very spot-on,” Ratajkowski said to Schumer. “I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly.”