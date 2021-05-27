We need comic novels more than ever. So where are they?

It was the primary day of June, and Rose Byrne, the Australian actress, had a voluminous houndstooth scarf wrapped round her neck. “It’s not New York winter, but it’s actually quite cold here,” she mentioned, talking over Zoom. “I had to go to Uniqlo and buy a big puffer.” (In her mellifluous accent, the phrase sounded extra like “puffah.”) Byrne, who’s often primarily based in Brooklyn, was in Sydney, the place she grew up, and the place she had arrived some weeks earlier, alongside along with her accomplice, the American actor Bobby Cannavale, and the couple’s two younger boys. They had spent a fortnight observing Australia’s ultra-strict quarantine edicts. (“Hotel, police, the whole thing. That’s why Australia has been so incredibly successful in dealing with COVID,” Byrne mentioned.) She had simply executed “preschool drop-off and all that jazz” and was strolling over to the Sydney Theatre Company, the place she had made her stage début, at twenty, and the place, final 12 months, she and Cannavale have been presupposed to star collectively in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge,” till that plan was scuttled by the pandemic.