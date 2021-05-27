What Happened To The Actress Who Played Janice On Friends?

There's no denying the fact that "Friends" is one of the most popular sitcoms out there, despite its 2004 cancelation. The characters on the show, the dynamic between all the friends, and the ways in which their lives changed in their 20s and 30s was, and still is, so relatable that you feel like the main characters are your friends, too, and that their dating mishaps are similar to yours. In particular, Chandler Bing's on-again-off-again relationship with the loud, bumbling Janice just made average life events like dating feel comical and entertaining.