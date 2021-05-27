Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Happened To The Actress Who Played Janice On Friends?

By Korey Lane
thelist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no denying the fact that "Friends" is one of the most popular sitcoms out there, despite its 2004 cancelation. The characters on the show, the dynamic between all the friends, and the ways in which their lives changed in their 20s and 30s was, and still is, so relatable that you feel like the main characters are your friends, too, and that their dating mishaps are similar to yours. In particular, Chandler Bing's on-again-off-again relationship with the loud, bumbling Janice just made average life events like dating feel comical and entertaining.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Mills
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Maggie Wheeler
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Television Series#Home Movie#Movie Awards#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Actress Maggie Wheeler#Friends#Starring Lindsay Lohan#Comedy#Family Films#Dating#Daughters#Movie Premieres#Hollywood#Song#Sitcoms#Movies#Seinfeld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosamicohoops.net

Meet the Actress Who Plays Dr. Helen Sharpe’s Curious New Houseguest on ‘New Amsterdam.’

After being wounded in a near-fatal traffic collision in Season 1, showrunners indicated that Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) would be leaving New Amsterdam, but she survived the season finale and went on to restore hundreds of lives, including her recently orphaned niece. Helen’s tale has indeed been told in bits and pieces, but then in Season 3, Episode 4, viewers were given even more insight into her personal life when she was forced to tackle an urgent personal circumstance. But who is Mina, and why is she living with Dr. Sharpe on New Amsterdam?
MoviesThe Tab

Who is Katie Douglas? The 22-year-old actress who plays Lisa McVey in Believe Me

Step aside any other young actresses, because the latest having her moment is 22-year-old Canadian Katie Douglas. She’s had an impressive year – she was in Ginny and Georgia, which soon became one of the biggest shows Netflix has ever had. And now, Netflix has added her 2018 film Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey which is a true crime drama where Katie plays the lead.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK CAT: 5 Actresses Who Could Play Felicia Hardy In Sony Pictures' Universe Of Marvel Characters

While it would be spectacular to see Black Cat swinging into action alongside Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures instead chose to develop a Silver & Black movie that would have paired Felicia Hardy with Silver Sable. Unfortunately, it fell apart (despite getting pretty far into development), and both characters are now said to be getting their own solo outings.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Beloved Superhero Voice Actress Plays Miss Minutes

When the animated Miss Minutes character first debuted in one of the early trailers for Loki, fans everywhere immediately fell in love with that little orange clock. It was very clear that Miss Minutes would be a favorite from the series, and would likely become Marvel's most marketable character since Baby Groot. What everyone has been wondering, however, is who provides the voice for Miss Minutes, since there was no formal announcement. If that voice sounds familiar, it's because you've heard it in tons of comic book projects in the past.
Recipesyours.co.uk

Fay Ripley: Cold Feet, her husband and cookbooks

Fay is an English actress and recipe author. She got her first major film role playing Karen Hughes in 1995 horror film Mute Witness before getting her big break playing Jenny Gifford in the much-loved ITV series Cold Feet, following the romances of three couples in Manchester, which has now enjoyed nine series.
MoviesThe Day

Andrew Garfield pushes the ‘Mainstream’

The new film “Mainstream,” directed and co-written by Gia Coppola, attempts to capture this current moment of social media influencers and online personalities with both a sense of emotional empathy and satiric bite. Actress Maya Hawke described the film as, “a Grimm’s fairy tale of the social media era.”. In...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Steven Moffat stood in as Doctor for Who readthrough

Former 'Doctor Who' boss Steven Moffat once stood in as the Doctor for an episode read through and joked he moved people to tears with his performance. Former 'Doctor Who' boss Steven Moffat once stood in as the Doctor. The 59-year-old producer joked everyone was in awe of his performance...
Moviessamachar-news.com

6 Actresses Who Owe Their Popularity to the Success of OTT

With the OTT boom in the past 5-6 years, actors are no longer dependent on the big screen to gain popularity. Thanks to the success of their shows on streaming platforms, several actresses have become popular faces, appearing in several web projects. Here’s looking at some of the actresses who have become familiar faces over the past few years thanks to OTT.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Hulu's Creepy Nine Perfect Strangers Series Showcases Its Star-Studded Cast in First Trailer

Ready for something like The Undoing or Big Little Lies Part 2? Not the actual Part 2 (or Season 2), which was a major disappointment, but rather a new collaboration from author Liane Moriarty, writer David E. Kelley, and star Nicole Kidman: Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Moriarty’s bestselling book, the series “will take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Milo Ventimiglia joins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for season 4

Deadline reports that Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us) is re-teaming with Gilmore Girls creator and executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino for the fourth season of Amazon’s comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The exact character or duration of Ventimiglia’s appearance was not revealed by Amazon, but he will be...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mashup: Jake Peralta's One Helluva Die Hard Fan

As we wind down to the eighth and final season of the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series released its latest compilation of detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) in one of his many pop culture obsessions Die Hard. The first clip has the Nine-Nine debating on the best cop film with Peralta declaring, "Die Hard is the best cop movie of all time. One cop heroically saving the day while everyone stands around and watches. It's the story of my life."
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Infinite cast and character guide: A who’s who of the new Paramount+ film

Know your McCauley from your Treadway in this new sci-fi thriller. Mark Wahlberg’s new film, Infinite, released only yesterday (June 10th, 2021) on streaming service Paramount+, and if you’re confused about the characters after watching, or want to know who’s who before you start the movie, then we’ve got you covered.