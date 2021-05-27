Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Transportation unveil statewide litter campaign

Photo provided.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The Ohio EPA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have unveiled a statewide litter campaign to prioritize and promote the conversation around litter in Ohio. “Litter is ugly and costly,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Earth Day is a great opportunity to recognize what each of us can do to help protect our planet. One of the things we can all do is help clean up litter - because a little bit of litter is a big problem.” Research shows that 42% of Ohioans admit to having littered in the past month. Litter impacts many facets of Ohio, including Ohio’s transportation system, state parks, beach fronts, and waterways. At the state level, litter remains a costly problem. ODOT alone has spent at least $48.6 million to deal with litter since 2011. Last year, staff at ODOT spent 151,410 hours picking up trash. “Every year ODOT crews have to divert their attention from important maintenance work to pick up other people’s trash,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “If we can work together to reduce the amount of litter that collects on our roadways, our crews can spend less time picking up trash and more time on critical maintenance work like pothole and guardrail repairs.” Additionally, many state parks saw a significant increase in visitors last year who spent time hiking, biking, and swimming. This includes Alum Creek State Park, which saw a nearly 300% increase in beach use during peak summertime. Those large crowds left behind a lot of trash and proved to be a challenge for cleanup crews. “Ohio’s public lands belong to everyone,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Litter spoils our experience with nature, but we are committed to doing our part to keep our beautiful landscapes pristine.” The campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, is designed to show Ohioans the impact their litter can have. Inappropriately discarding an empty container or banana peel adds to the larger statewide problem. This campaign is meant to show the full scale of this issue, giving Ohioans a whole new visual perspective on litter. This effort signals a transition from a mostly reactive approach to litter by incorporating a preventative strategy into the state’s efforts by drawing attention to the problem of litter in the state and reminding Ohioans they each have a role to play in reducing its harmful impact. “Accumulated litter can threaten wildlife and create public health concerns,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson. “Ohioans can help make every day Earth Day by doing your part to keep Ohio beautiful and litter free.” The agencies will host a litter summit this spring, to rally together with partner organizations to combat the liter problem. The agencies are seeking local governments, environmentally focused groups, businesses, educational institutions, and additional community organizations to partner with to spread the campaign even further. Research shows that while 28% of people recall a message against litter, they do not recall the actual message. Working with stakeholders and various groups across the state will counteract this statistic. Organizations interested in attending the summit can email web.requests@epa.ohio.gov and use “litter” in the subject line. Additional details about the litter campaign and spring summit are forthcoming.