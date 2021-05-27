Southwest Airlines increasing frequency to Orlando and Tampa

Submitted by Southwest Airlines. Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Sarasota, Florida (SRQ) and Fort Myers, Florida (RSW). Service to Sarasota and Fort Myers will operate on Saturdays beginning June 12, 2021. Tickets are available now for purchase at Southwest.com. Southwest is also increasing frequency to Orlando (MCO) from seven to eight weekly departures as well as Tampa (TPA) from one to two times on Saturdays. These new destinations and increased frequencies follow the addition of new nonstop service to Houston (HOU) in November 2020. Southwest will now serve nine nonstop destinations on a year-round or seasonal basis, including Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW), Denver (DEN), Houston (HOU), Orlando (MCO), Phoenix (PHX) and Tampa (TPA). The planned schedule is: Operating dates Flight Frequency Outbound time Inbound time 6/12/2021 – 9/4/2021 CVG – Sarasota (SRQ) Saturdays 3:30 PM – 5:40 PM 2:55 PM – 5:05 PM 6/12/2021 – 9/4/2021 CVG – Fort Myers (RSW) Saturdays 1:00 PM – 3:20 PM 11:05 AM– 1:25 PM “We have a wonderful partnership with Southwest and are grateful they continue to both expand destinations and increase flight frequencies from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Southwest’s commitment to CVG is a testimony to the strength and continued vibrancy of our region.”