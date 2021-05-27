Max Egan of Cincinnati inducted into Mortar Board at UA

Submitted by the University of Alabama. Max Egan of Cincinnati, OH, was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society at The University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9 inside Foster Auditorium. Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama’s Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation. Only a select few students on each campus are invited to join this esteemed Society. Mortar Board members are presented with the opportunity to join a diverse group of students from vastly different disciplines and interests. The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.