Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Is The Friends Cast Really Friends In Real Life?

By Angela Andaloro
thelist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to say how "Friends" became the hit it's known as today. The sitcom formula seems so similar: just a group of people, close in age, navigating life. Something about this cast was different, however. The show sparked a phenomenon as fans feverishly debated which character they had the most in common with, which character they would date, and of course, if Emily should have married Ross after he said the wrong name at the altar.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Real Friends#Close Friends#Funny People#Happy People#Sitcom#Vanity Fair#Hello Magazine#Samhsa#National Helpline#Friendships#Jennifer Aniston Talk#Pictures#Dinners#Addiction Issues#Malibu#Social Gathering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesaudacy.com

'Friends' cast made $2.5 million each for reunion special

For the very first season of Friends, each cast member made $22,500 per episode, which amounted to about $540,000 for the entire year. Definitely a lot of money, but consider that for the reunion special that was recently added to HBO Max, the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, were paid $2.5 million EACH!
TV & Videosceoworld.biz

Net Worth Of Each Of The SIX Cast Member Of The American Sitcom Friends

It’s no surprise that Jennifer Aniston is the richest cast member of the American sitcom Friends, but what about Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and the others?. Notorious for negotiating: In season one each cast member earned a cool US$22,500 per episode. That worked out to $540,000 for the entire first season.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Friends: The Reunion

“How You Getting On?”: Ireland Obsessed With “Irish Uncle” Matt LeBlanc After ‘Friends’ Reunion Special. Matt LeBlanc has become a national obsession in Ireland. And not for his acting, either. Somewhat surprisingly, the actor’s appearance on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion stirred a…. Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do...
TV SeriesPosted by
103GBF

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.
TV SeriesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Dang, the 'Friends' Cast Got Paid So Much for Their Reunion Special

In case you're the one person in the world who missed it, the cast of Friends got together for a celeb-packed reunion special over on HBO Max. And, um, they did not do it for free. Apparently HBO shelled out some major money to get Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc on board for the special. How much, you asked? That'd be *at least* $2.5 million EACH, according to Variety (via Us Weekly), who originally reported this news all the way back in 2020 when the reunion was first announced.
TV Seriesbbcgossip.com

The Friends Cast Turned Down A MILLION DOLLARS For The Reunion Because It Wasn’t Enough?!?

Friends may be long behind us, but you better believe the Friends cast still make BIG bucks when they all sit on a couch together!. According to the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered $1 million each to reunite for HBO Max’s reunion special (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of the beloved sitcom, btw), but the group turned it down!
TV Seriesentertainmenttoday.net

FRIENDS: THE REUNION special, with surprise guests, May 27 on HBO Max

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow wanted to film FRIENDS: THE REUNION special more than a year ago. But the coronavirus pandemic repeatedly threw a monkey wrench into the production efforts. Now finally it’s done, and HBO Max will debut the special on Thursday, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch.
TV Seriesnewschant.com

‘Friends’ Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes ‘Reunion’ Special

The actual reunion! While followers have been thrilled to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc collectively once more on HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, it was the actors themselves who have been much more excited. “It was a sucker punch in the...
CelebritiesDigital Courier

David Schwimmer was done with TV before being cast in Friends

David Schwimmer was done with TV before joining 'Friends'. The 54-year-old actor starred as Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - but admitted he was so fed up with his ideas being rejected during his stint as Greg Richardson on 1994's short-lived 'Monty' series starring Harry Winkler, that he didn't want to do sitcoms anymore.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Producer Stands by All-White Casting Amidst Continued Scrutiny

Following the Friends reunion, producers of the popular sitcom are facing a myriad of complaints that have resurfaced –– a large one being the lack of minority cast members on the show. However, producers aren't apologizing for their previous decisions. Executive producer Kevin Bright didn't mince his words when confronted with the history in The Hollywood Reporter. "The chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself," he said of the history-making cast.
MinoritiesJezebel

Which Real Housewife Has the Best Gay Best Friend?

Since the dawn of Housewives, there have been gays paraded around like a Birkin on a rich woman’s wrist. While so many gay friends have sashayed through the franchises, here are our picks for the ones that made the biggest impact—from party planners to event planners, hairdressers to hairstylists—they represent a diverse swath of what it means to be a gay best friend of a Real Housewife.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Tragic but true: how podcasters replaced our real friends

Some of my friends have no idea I even exist. These are people I know intimately, extensively, profoundly: I know what they had for dinner last night, the petty arguments they have at home, their obsessions, their insecurities, their fears, what time they wake up in the morning. No piece of minutiae is too minute, no idle thought too inconsequential, no detail too mundane: I want to hear it all.