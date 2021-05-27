Cancel
Military

Local recognized as USS Charleston’s ‘Sailor in the Spotlight’

Clermont Sun
 6 days ago

[caption id="attachment_89932" align="aligncenter" width="726"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08V643_0aDItemJ00 Photo provided.[/caption] Submitted by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler, USS Charleston. A Cincinnati native and McNicholas High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the deployed Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Charleston (LCS 18). Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew DeLuca joined the Navy in 2020 and has served as a culinary specialist aboard Charleston for the last 6 months. Culinary specialists operate and manage Navy messes and living quarters to accommodate Navy personnel. They prepare meals, account for subsistence inventories and maintain financial records. DeLuca is part of a small team that provides meals at least three times a day for upwards of over 100 personnel on the ship. “I chose [to be a] Culinary specialist because I love to cook,” said DeLuca. “I always try to make it my own. I like to do a lot of experimenting, and the end product is always something different. That’s what really brought me into cooking.” A littoral combat ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The crew size for this platform is approximately 70 to 110 personnel. “The crew is very upbeat,” said DeLuca. “Most of the time everyone has a ‘“go-get-this”’ mentality. It’s really refreshing compared to a lot of the other work environments I’ve been in.” Even with a crew smaller than most naval vessels, the team is fully capable of all shipboard tasks from logistics, navigation and operating and maintaining its many electrical and mechanical systems. “Where I am at right now, I really enjoy it,” said DeLuca. “It’s nice because you build a close-knit family. It’s its own little community. That’s what I love about this ship.” USS Charleston is currently operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

