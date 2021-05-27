Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, OH

City of Loveland to replace public works facility

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRsVc_0aDItdta00
DER Development Company, LLC will design and build a new Public Works Office/Garage Building for the City of Loveland. The project will include over one acre of site improvements and feature four bays to store vehicles and equipment. Photo provided.
Submitted by the city of Loveland. The City of Loveland has signed a contract with DER Development Company, LLC for the construction of a new Public Works Office/Garage Building. The new building will be located at the current Public Works complex, 10980 Loveland-Madeira Road, just northwest of the site’s current office building. The project will include approximately 2,400 square feet of office space and 3,800 square feet of garage space, replacing the current building that houses offices for the Public Works Director and City Engineer. The city purchased the Public Works complex in 1998 and utilized the existing building on the site, which was constructed in 1976. Due to the building’s construction at a low site elevation, it has been prone to flooding. Exterior wall cracks and roof issues have also arisen. “This project is long overdue. The current building is more than 45 years old and displaying structural issues,” said City Manager David Kennedy. “The new space will be safe for employees and also provide storage for vehicles and equipment that are currently stored outdoors due to lack of space.” City Engineer Cindy Klopfenstein began the bid procurement process in January 2021. A total of 16 bids were received, and three agencies were asked to provide a Request For Proposal (RFP). The RFPs were evaluated in March. DER submitted the lowest and best bid for the project, which totals $1,303,612. The total amount to be financed is $1,098,371. The city will utilize a Limited Tax General Obligation (LTGO) bond for the financing over a 20-year term. LTGO funds do not require voter approval to be issued and are backed by the city’s pledge to use all legally available resources, including tax revenues, to repay bond holders. Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2021. Once complete in 2022, the old building will be razed, and the parking lot will be resurfaced. DER has constructed similar facilities for the cities of Milford, Sharonville and Cincinnati, as well as local townships and villages. For more information about this project, please contact City Engineer Cindy Klopfenstein at (513) 683-0150.
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

443
Followers
362
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Loveland, OH
Loveland, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Road Construction#Parking Space#Office Space#Project Engineer#Public Office#Der Development Company#Llc#Rfp#Ltgo#Houses Offices#Garage Space#Site Improvements#Storage#Square Feet#Vehicles#Employees#Proposal#Roof Issues#Exterior Wall Cracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati Herald

Group asks City to invest some ARP funds in human services, housing

The Human Services Chamber has asked City Council to invest $75 Million of the $291 million it receives in American Rescue Plan funding to expand affordable housing and strengthen the human services sector to help residents recover from the economic and personal blows of the pandemic. The proposal, co-sponsored by...
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

Hamilton County launching $2 million marketing campaign to boost tourism

The Hamilton County Commission is directing $2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to help revitalize the local tourism industry. The “Get Your Cincy On!” campaign, a multichannel marketing campaign, is a combined effort by the Commissioners, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, Cincinnati Regional Chamber and Cincinnati Experience to show locals and visitors how Cincinnati hotels, shops and restaurants are safely reopening.