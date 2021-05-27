Cancel
Minecraft for students with autism

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 6 days ago
Submitted by the Heidt Center of Excellence. WHO: The Children’s Home WHAT: Esports Minecraft Club – Learning, Team Building, and Collaboration Exercises for students on the autism spectrum in an electronic environment WHEN: During curriculum day at Heidt Center WHERE: The Heidt Center of Excellence; 4550 Red Bank Expressway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 WHY: Caitlyn Lynch, autism intervention specialist at the Heidt Center, developed the lesson plans for her students participating in Minecraft Club. She said the immerse, detailed environment rewards skillsets and attributes like critical thinking and dynamic planning. “Minecraft contains a very exacting and deliberate digital ecosystem,” she said. “This space is very conducive for stimulating higher cognitive functions in developing minds.” she said. “This is a group of young learners working together in an emergent gameplay scenario where they are collaborating to reach a common goal,” explains David Schmidt, autism educational aide at the Heidt Center. “This is not unlike what you’d find from a team-oriented sport associated with any school.” HOW: “Some of our students have been at home with little socialization among their peers since the onset of the pandemic,” he said. “An ESport environment fosters teamwork, socialization and dialogue. Some of our students have challenges with interpersonal communication so a familiar environment like Minecraft helps hone these life-skills.” Lynch said many students on the autism spectrum are extremely comfortable in an Esports, or other electronic space, and tend to have natural inclinations toward these skills. Minecraft is another tool she and other educators can use to reach these students when communication or traditional learning methods are challenging. “The digital world allows us to reach young minds in a place where they are thriving,” she said. “As an educator and therapist, it’s up to me to find ways to reach my students. If this requires navigating cube-shaped zombies and pigs made from digital blocks, then I’ll do that!”
