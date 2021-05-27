CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partly cloudy, warm for Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s

By Kasey Johns
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Talk1370.com) -- Central Texas will get another day to dry out Thursday ahead of the traditionally wet Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies this morning, turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 80s, with winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Winds...

