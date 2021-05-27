Storm Lake falls to SB-L in substate final

In a tight match, making the most of scoring opportunities often makes the difference, especially on free kicks. Sergeant Bluff-Luton had numerous free kick chances, and the Warriors finally delivered after a scoreless first half and half of the second period. They made two free kicks within 4 minutes of each other in the second half and went on to defeat Storm Lake 4-0 in a Class 2A substate final game on Wednesday night at Buena Vista University.