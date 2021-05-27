Cancel
Amber Share turned negative reviews of national parks into an art form

By Stephanie Merry
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Amber Share stumbled upon one-star reviews of national parks online, she was mystified. Was it possible that someone had visited the Grand Canyon — with all those majestic layers of red rock that had wowed her as a 10-year-old in 1999 — and seen only “a very, very large hole”? But confusion quickly gave way to possibility. Share, an illustrator with a passion for hand-lettering, began creating gorgeous poster-style depictions of the parks overlaid with the discordant words of unimpressed reviewers and posting them on Instagram. The account — Subpar Parks — took off.

