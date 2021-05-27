Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

AAA poll finds Kansans are ready for summer travel

By Steve, Ted Mornings
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AAA Kansas' Sean Steward joined Steve and Ted on KNSS (at 09:06) with some of the results from their poll on summer travel. Triple-A’s poll asked Kansans about the sentiment that best reflects their feelings about traveling this summer. 30% feel that their travel will be driven by their need...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Vacation#Vacation Home#Kansans#Knss#Triple A#Aaa Kansas#Summer Travel#Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

Medjet poll finds experienced travelers may consider COVID "history"

NEW YORK - A recent poll conducted by Medjet, the industry leader in air medical transport and crisis response membership for travelers, finds that the majority of its members are less concerned about Covid-19 than about other health and safety risks while traveling. Risks travelers have traditionally been concerned with, such as strokes, heart problems, accidents and falls, as well as concerns about crime, beat out Covid concerns 75% to 25% .
TravelWALA-TV FOX10

Summer travel appears on the rebound

It appears the summer travel season is back. That's according to Tripadvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer. He says he's seen a return to pre-pandemic demand for travel. And the summer will be a busy season for getting out and away. Kaufer says half of Americans want to travel domestically, and a...
Travelkauainownews.com

HDOT Summer Air Travel Tips

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) encourages anyone flying into or out of Hawaii airports to expect a busy summer travel season. Preliminary visitor statistics show 23,423 passengers arrived in Hawaii on May 23, which is approximately 70-percent of pre-COVID numbers (source: http://dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/dailypax-dashboard/). Given the current trends, HDOT offers the...
Travelbayareaparent.com

Armchair Travel for Summer Break

Explore cuisines from around the world by making them at home with kits from Global Grub. Created by Walnut Creek mompreneur Carley Sheehy, the company offers family-fun options including sushi, mochi and fortune cookies. Each kit includes unique ingredients and cooking tools, plus easy-to-follow instructions and a shopping guide for the few ingredients you’ll need to add. From $28.99. globalgrub.com.
TravelTravelPulse

Travel Smarter This Summer With New Luggage

Most people in the United States think of Memorial Day weekend as the official start to summer. Families and friends get together for cookouts and parades, and travelers scope out where their summer getaways might take them. With vaccinations on the rise and travel restrictions lifting, people have their eyes set on the travel rebound.
TravelThe Post and Courier

AAA Travel Update: Alaska cruising scheduled to resume this July

The Auto Club Group’s Travel Agency is celebrating the passage of a new federal law that allows travelers to cruise Alaska this summer. AAA’s preferred partners like Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have all announced week-long sailings beginning in July. These voyages have already gone on sale and are moving quickly.
TravelPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

How to Avoid Overspending on Summer Travel

Prices are surging for travel this summer. So is the urge to overspend. Rental car prices have increased up to 300% in popular domestic destinations, according to AutoSlash, a rental car deals finder. The cost of accommodations is up as well. Vacation rental website HomeToGo has seen a 70% increase in the average price for rental homes being booked between now and September compared with last year.
TravelIndiana Gazette

Family travel 5: Ready to travel again? Try one of these destinations

Families are emerging from their pandemic bubbles and planning travel once again. Here are five ideas to consider. The Point, Saranac Lake, N.Y. For an over-the-top return to travel experience, consider a stay at The Point, an intimate lakefront private Adirondack estate that was originally built as a Great Camp for William Avery Rockefeller II. Imagine a luxurious twist on an old-school summer camp experience with activities that might include boating, fishing, tennis, water skiing, croquet, badminton, swimming, wake-surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking or a round of golf at the Saranac Inn golf course. A Relais & Châteaux member, The Point is the only Adirondack Great Camp from the Gilded Age that is open to the public. Currently, children 18 and older are welcome. However, buyouts of the 11-room property are possible so that multi-generational gatherings with young children may be enjoyed.
TravelWinston-Salem Journal

Summer travel forecast calls for patience

After a year of coronavirus lockdowns, the start of summer beckons with vacation plans made possible by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But a severe worker shortage brings a warning for travelers: Expect delays and pack a little patience. Lifeguards and hotel housekeepers are in short supply. And don’t count on having...
Texas StateBrenham Banner-Press

AAA Texas projects positive outlook for summer travel

A greater number of people are anticipated to travel this summer compared to last as new data shows growing interest in domestic road trips and the beginnings of a return to air, international and cruise travel, according to AAA Texas. AAA Texas is projecting a sharp increase in overnight road...
Rockford, ILWIFR

AAA: Air travel increases, cruise lines prepare to set sail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The return to travel continues gaining momentum across the United States and around the world. The Transportation Security Administration says the Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend were the busiest days for U.S. air travel since March 2020. There are still airfares for people who...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Poll Finds Herd Immunity in U.S. Possible by Summer

HealthDay News — Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by this summer, a new poll suggests. The survey results bode well for the country and likely mean that President Joe Biden’s goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be reached. In...
Travelcastleinsider.com

It’s Going to Be a Busy Summer According to AAA

According to the AAA, its going to be a busy summer for traveling! According to a recent piece with WMFE, Mark Jenkins of AAA went on the record as saying that after a robust Memorial Day Weekend, there is continued optimism in the industry about travel over the next few months showing a dramatic increase. As we previously reported here at MickeyBlog, flights went back to near pre pandemic...
TravelTravelPulse

New Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Driving Summer Travel Demand

A new study found that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world are driving increasing demand for summer vacations. According to Tripadvisor’s “'A Shot in The Arm for Travel? Examining the Vaccine's Impact on Leisure Travel Demand” survey, data shows that vaccinated travelers are more likely to stay longer and spend more on their trips than unvaccinated tourists.
TravelFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Save money on your summer travel

Summer is coming to an end and many of us are ready to make up for lost time and go on a vacation. Local financial professional Brad Allen with Drake & Associates FOX6 WakeUp with tips on how to save money on your summer travel.
Travelnsjonline.com

How to travel safely and cheaply this summer

As vaccination rates inch upward, Americans are beginning to travel again. More than 10 times as many passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration screenings in the first week of April compared with the same period last year, a sign that some degree of normalcy is returning. And travel this summer...
LifestyleHerald-Press

Minimize risk while traveling this summer

After a year of being quarantined, many are ready to get out and travel this summer. And although business travel is expected to be slow and steady, The American Hotel & Lodging Association predicts a boom in leisure travel this summer. And according to the Expedia Travel Trends Report, the average person saved $3,444 for a trip in 2021. The Better Business Bureau advises consumers not only to anticipate crowding and congestion, but also to be prepared for an increase in scam activity during this travel season.
wmfe.org

AAA Predicts A Busy Summer Travel Season to Florida and Beyond

Mark Jenkins of AAA says there’s continued optimism when it comes to air travel after a busy Memorial Day Weekend holiday. Jenkins says flights across the US were up by 14 percent over the six day holiday weekend compared with Memorial Day 2020. He says Americans are finding cheaper flights...
Travelrvaonthecheap.com

Rent an RV for summer vacation and travel

Some of the links in this post are special! When you make a purchase through our links, we might earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Rent an RV for summer travel, as extra housing for family and guests, or as a spare office for working from home or on the road. An RV lets you enjoy a much-needed vacation while avoiding crowds and public spaces.