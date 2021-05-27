Rachael L. Jodrey C2EX announcement

Photo provided.

Submitted by Ring Real Estate. Ring Real Estate is excited to announce that Rachael L. Jodrey has earned the Commitment to Excellence Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in ten core areas of real estate practice including trust and integrity, data privacy, and client service. Rachael’s goal is to make every client a client for life. This endorsement demonstrates that she takes the trust that clients place in her very seriously by showing her continued commitment to conducting herself at the highest level of professionalism and standards possible. Rachael has been licensed with Ring Real Estate for over 14 years and is a Director of the Southern Ohio Association of Realtors . A background in finance and management provides a strong foundation to properly evaluate market conditions to determine the right course of action for buyers and sellers. Rachael can be reached by calling or texting 937-618-1846 or calling Ring Real Estate at 937-378-3800.