Rachael L. Jodrey C2EX announcement

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Personal Finance|strictlybusinessomaha.com
Rachael Sikes Announced as New Financial Advisor for Thrivent
Rachael Sikes Announced as New Financial Advisor for Thrivent. Thrivent (Thrivent.com) is pleased to announce the addition of new financial advisor, Rachael Sikes. Rachael previously served as a financial services representative for TD Ameritrade. She worked there for two years and took on roles of a broker, worked the trading desk, and handled more complex strategies with clients. Rachael is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. At Thrivent, she provides financial guidance so her clients can plan for their future with confidence and develop a strategy for protecting themselves against possible financial risks. She will office at the 11602 West Center Rd. location.
Economy|Law.com
Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C. Announces Passing of Edwin L. Doernberger
Trumbull-based elite insurance law firm Saxe Doernberger & Vita has released the following statement regarding the passing of partner Edwin L. Doernberger:. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edwin L. Doernberger on Friday, May 21. Ed quietly battled cancer for more than a year, choosing to go about his life much in the same way he always had. It was his desire to do the work he loved for over four decades for as long as he had the strength. He did exactly that, joining the weekly partner Zoom meeting just the day before he passed.
Charlotte, NC|bizjournals
William Hanley
Vice President | Loan Origination at Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC (Charlotte, NC) William Hanley has joined Grandbridge Real Estate Capital’s Houston loan origination team. Hanley has more than a decade of experience in the commercial real estate finance industry, much of which he spent as a highly motivated producer with a large national firm. Prior to his origination experience, Hanley worked as a commercial real estate investment analyst, appraisal analyst and portfolio analyst. He is a member of NAIOP, Mortgage Bankers Association, and Mortgage Action Alliance, Inc.® .
Minorities|Inman.com
RE/MAX becomes latest LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance partner
With the new partnership, RE/MAX agents will have access to LGBTQ-focused training about fair housing, diversity and inclusion. The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has kicked off Pride Month with its thirteenth corporate partner, according to an announcement on Tuesday. RE/MAX is the latest franchisor to partner with the Alliance to provide training, resources, and networking opportunities for its agents who are interested in learning more about fair housing, diversity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ consumers and professionals.
Real Estate|Southlake Style
Robin Marriott
Robin Marriott has two core values when it comes to real estate — professionalism and integrity. From the get-go, it’s important to Robin that her customers understand she’s there to represent them. Through her genuine personality and hard work ethic, Robin loves cultivating relationships and providing an exceptional concierge service to her clients. With firsthand knowledge of local markets and a thorough understanding of smart technology, Robin always provides seamless, stress-free transactions for her clients anywhere. Whether she’s working in Southlake, Colleyville, Keller, Trophy Club or Westlake, you can be confident knowing that Robin Marriott is always ahead of the curve.
Business|aithority.com
Nextech AR Solutions Announces Appointment of New CFO
Nextech AR Solutions Corp is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Chan, CPA, CA. Andrew has over 20 years of experience across finance, accounting, business analytics, and strategy, focusing on the technology and financial services sectors. Nextech AR looks forward to capitalizing on his background to help build strong internal relationships across its global business units, while leading the Company’s financial operations and playing a significant role in its strategic direction.
New York City, NY|odwyerpr.com
On the Move: CGS Hires Booz Allen Hamilton Alum Mark Tullio as VP/CMO
CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, names Mark Tullio vice president and chief marketing officer. Tullio has served as director, marketing & digital strategy at Booz Allen Hamilton; vice president, global marketing at computer networking company Lantronix; and vice president of marketing at Kaplan. Based in Tullio’s New York headquarters, he will lead the CGS global marketing team. “His leadership will advance CGS to lead in various markets around the world,” said CGS president and CEO Phil Friedman.
Business|StreetInsider.com
Hunter Technology Announces CFO Transition
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Bryant Pike as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Business|Light Reading
Frontier taps Scott Beasley as CFO
NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Beasley will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer on June 14, 2021. Mr. Beasley was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Arcosa, Inc., a North American provider of infrastructure products and solutions. He will report to Nick Jeffery, Frontier's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Business|Gifts & Decorative Accessories
MarketTime Appoints Chris Happ as CEO
MarketTime, the provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions, has appointed e-commerce pioneer Chris Happ as CEO, a newly created position for the company. Happ brings decades of experience as an entrepreneur and B2B marketplace leader. Happ is responsible for all aspects of sales, marketing and executive leadership for MarketTime and its industry-leading software solutions uniting manufacturers, sales teams and retailers in the gift, home, toy, apparel and accessories, housewares and outdoor-living industries.
Business|whattheythink.com
ROTOCON Appoints John Lomberg as Market and Business Development Director
Primary focus of the position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to grow shareholder and stakeholder value. Cape Town, South Africa – John Lomberg has joined ROTOCON as market and business development director, effective from 14 June 2021. The primary focus of the new position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to contribute towards revenue growth, increase in brand value, and identify new printing solution opportunities in South Africa and Sub-Saharan.
Business|financialadvisoriq.com
BNY Mellon Wealth Mgmt Names Sales, DC Market Heads
BNY Mellon Wealth Management says it has shuffled executives, naming two industry veterans to key positions. The company has appointed Camille Alexander, who has close to three decades of industry experience, to the newly-created role of head of sales in its investor solutions unit, according to BNY Mellon. Alexander is tasked with drumming up new business for the unit as well as identifying new opportunities across the firm’s various segments, including asset management, asset servicing and Pershing, BNY Mellon says. She will also steer the firm’s sales pipeline efforts and work with sales and marketing departments on thought leadership initiatives, requests for proposals and pitches, according to the company.
Business|collisionweek.com
Peg Burr Named SVP of Product Management at IAA
IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) has appointed Peg Burr as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Burr will leverage her extensive product strategy and management expertise to further the product leadership position that IAA has established in the industry. “We are excited to welcome Peg to the team,” said IAA CEO and President...
Business|StreetInsider.com
BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Appoints Darryl Brown to its Board
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) announced today that Darryl Brown has been named to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. "We're pleased to add Darryl to our board and...
Economy|nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Evocalize Launches Agent Recruiting Blueprint For Digital Marketing
Evocalize introduced a new Blueprint within its CMP platform to simplify digital marketing. Evocalize, a Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP) provider, introduced a new Blueprint within its CMP platform focused on Agent Recruiting, according to a press release. Evocalize's Blueprints automate the assembly and activation of digital marketing programs for local...
Ohio State|ohionewstime.com
BGL Announces Sale of ENERGI Fenestation Solution | Ohio
Cleveland, June 2, 2021 / PR Newswire / – Brown Gibbons Lang and Company (BGL) Is pleased to announce the sale of ENERGI Fenestration Solutions, Ltd. (ENERGI), an OpenGate Capital portfolio company. BGL Industrial Team In the process, he served as ENERGI’s exclusive financial advisor. The specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Business|Posted byThe Press
Rabble Health Appoints Chandra Kanive to COO, Koji Sonoda to VP Business Development
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabble Health Inc. announced today the addition of two new executives to its leadership team, further accelerating the company's progress towards fulfilling its mission of reducing the burden of complex disease for current and future patients. Chandra Kanive, MS, MBA, Rabble's new...
Business|SFGate
Øyvind Sæta joins Dele Health Tech as Chief Financial Officer
Experienced leader appointed to lead financial function of Norwegian-headquartered fall-tech company. Dele Health Tech today announced the appointment of experienced financial executive Øyvind Sæta as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly established role, Mr Sæta will lead the financial function at the company, as well as taking a leading role...
Stocks|modernreaders.com
30,471 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Other hedge funds and...
Economy|sharewise.com
Oakmount And Partners Ltd And The Art Of Investment; Diversification And Creativity
Usually labelled as a ‘game of luck,’ investment is one of the most innovative ways to build wealth. Contrary to popular belief, investing is a skill that requires much more than just ‘good luck.’. Choosing The Best Investment Option. Indeed, part of it is luck, but intelligence, intellect, and stern...