Among ultra-high-end watch collectors, few word pairings have the same visceral impact as “pièce unique.” For automotive enthusiasts, the words “Rolls-Royce” hold a similar power. The latest release from boutique haute horlogerie brand Bovet combines both of these evocative attributes, creating a bespoke his-and-hers pair of timepieces for a well-heeled collector to match his newly unveiled one of a kind coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible. Developed over the course of four years of effort and designed to function as wristwatches, desk clocks, and removable dashboard clocks for the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the unique pair of Bovet Boat Tail watches are an opulent and theatrical showcase of the possibilities of collaborative commission watchmaking.