In the past 15 months, we have been tested in ways we would have never imagined. One of the hardest parts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the separation from friends. You may have been used to a lot of togetherness: sitting in a school cafeteria, carpooling to soccer practice and attending birthday parties. Until this spring, many of those in-person get-togethers were not possible. So we had to be creative: video chats, drive-by birthdays and online movie nights.