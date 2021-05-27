Cancel
Adams County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible. * WHERE...Central and much of western North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

