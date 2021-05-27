'Dexter' Takes up Lighthearted Identity With an Eerie Twist in New Season 9 Teaser
It seems like things have taken a sharp turn for Dexter Morgan as he takes a stab at a new life following the events of Season 8. In an eerie new teaser released from Showtime for the highly-anticipated 10-episode revival of the critically acclaimed series Dexter, the titular character is living a lighthearted and joyful life, and working as a sales associate named Jim Lindsay — an homage to the series' author, Jeff Lindsay — at the small-town fish and game store, Fred's.popculture.com