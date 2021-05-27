Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Dexter' Takes up Lighthearted Identity With an Eerie Twist in New Season 9 Teaser

By Tania Hussain
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like things have taken a sharp turn for Dexter Morgan as he takes a stab at a new life following the events of Season 8. In an eerie new teaser released from Showtime for the highly-anticipated 10-episode revival of the critically acclaimed series Dexter, the titular character is living a lighthearted and joyful life, and working as a sales associate named Jim Lindsay — an homage to the series' author, Jeff Lindsay — at the small-town fish and game store, Fred's.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Michael C. Hall
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Star#Rave Reviews#Game Reviews#Showtime#Us Weekly#Nme#Video#Nicknames#Collection#Girlfriend#Rotten Tomatoes#Son Harrison#Friends#Things#Identity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Dexter Revival Does Diner Duty As Caffeine Rides In to Save The Day

It's been exactly one week since we last checked in on how things were going with original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime- when we got our first look at Hall's "Dexter Morgan v2.0" slowly getting back to (his) nature. While we keep fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with the hope that we get something today (it's feeling weekly), we also wanted you to know that we've made a new "coverage friend' out of writer/producer Scott Reynolds– who could very well be quickly climbing our list of cool folks behind the camera who like to keep viewers involved and invested in the production process. And this time around, Reynolds offers fans some slices of what filming life is like.
Worcester, MAWCVB

'Dexter' reboot films in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Film crews have a pair of large tents on Worcester Common and were working Tuesday at a nearby hotel on a revival of the Showtime series, "Dexter." Mary Simone, general manager of the AC Hotel by Marriott Worcester, confirmed the "Dexter" crew was filming scenes at the hotel.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter Team Will Do AnythingTo Get That Shot- Even Play Mother Nature

We're hoping these weekly check-ins to see how things were going with series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime become a regular thing. Thankfully, it appears our new "coverage friend" writer/producer Scott Reynolds has decided to take on the role of keeping viewers involved and invested in how production is going by offering even more slices of what filming life's like. Over the past week, Reynolds has been spotlighting the teams behind the camera- here's a look.
TV SeriesIGN

Dexter Has a New Fake Name in Season 9

Dexter will have a new alias in the upcoming ninth season of Showtime's serial killer show. As revealed on Twitter, Dexter will be going by the name Jim Lindsay in the revival season. The name, alongside a headshot of Dexter, is displayed on a name tag for 'Fred's Fish & Game'. Dexter/Jim is a sales associate at the store, suggesting that Dexter has opted for a very low-key role in his new life.
TV SeriesComicBook

Dexter Season 9 Confirms Dexter Morgan's New Name, Job

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is dead to the world. Because the killer faked his own death in the original Dexter finale, he'll need to pick up a new identity by the time the show's new season hits Showtime later this year. Enter, Jim Lindsay. Tuesday, the show's official social...
Grafton, MABoston Globe

Why is there snow in Grafton? Ask the ‘Dexter’ film crew

Gorgeous weather settled over Massachusetts Sunday with highs soaring into the 70s, but one bucolic corner of Grafton looked as if a blizzard had just blown through. The faux snow came courtesy of “Dexter,” the Showtime series that’s been shooting all over Central Massachusetts since January. After filming in Worcester last week, cameras have moved outside the city, setting up in Grafton and transforming a sliver of it, on Chestnut Street, into a wintry scene, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals the Return of Terry Silver!

Terry Silver is officially confirmed for Cobra Kai Season 4! Netflix has just shared a teaser trailer that gives us our first look at the return of the villain, who made his debut in The Karate Kid Part III. The character is once again being played by Thomas Ian Griffith. The teaser also includes a voiceover from the character, featuring lines of his dialogue from The Karate Kid Part III. The teaser then concludes with, “Now The Real Pain Begins.”
TV Seriesramascreen.com

New Teaser For Showtime’s DEXTER Revival

SHOWTIME has released this new teaser for DEXTER revival series. America’s favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan is back on SHOWTIME® in a new 10-episode limited series coming this fall. Starring Michael C. Hall. Watch the new Dexter Limited Series premiering in 2021. All past seasons now available to stream on SHOWTIME.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Dexter Season 9 Trailer Introduces Jim Lindsay

Meet Jim Lindsay. Better known to most people as Dexter. Yes, everyone’s favorite serial killer is headed back to Showtime as the star of the beloved crime drama and it seems he’ll have a new identity. After revealing it earlier this week via the Tweet below, the network has now dropped a fresh promo which sees Mr. Lindsay going around town, with none of his friends/acquaintances seeming to have any clue who he really is.
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

Another Twist-Filled Season Finale for This Is Us…

Season five of This Is Us is in the books, and most of the finale episode—centered around Kevin and Madison's wedding—was somewhat uneventful, as many TV weddings are. It was a lot of commotion, nerves, and troubleshooting. But if you know anything about creator Dan Fogelman and This Is Us, nothing is ever quite what it seems.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Lucifer - Season 5B - Teasers Day 2

Disclaimer: This is a teaser article and does not contain major spoilers or details of what happens in the episodes. We advise if you want to stay totally spoiler free to not read any of the following To celebrate the return of Lucifer on Netflix on Friday 28th May we have decided to bring back our highly popular teaser articles from last year, and give you "5 Days of Hell". That's right, it's going to be 5 days of hell leading up to the return of Lucifer to our screens. For the next few days, we will be posting teasers, episode previews, and more.