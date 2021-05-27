'Dexter' Takes up Lighthearted Identity With an Eerie Twist in New Season 9 Teaser

It's been exactly one week since we last checked in on how things were going with original series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips' upcoming Dexter revival for Showtime- when we got our first look at Hall's "Dexter Morgan v2.0" slowly getting back to (his) nature. While we keep fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed with the hope that we get something today (it's feeling weekly), we also wanted you to know that we've made a new "coverage friend' out of writer/producer Scott Reynolds– who could very well be quickly climbing our list of cool folks behind the camera who like to keep viewers involved and invested in the production process. And this time around, Reynolds offers fans some slices of what filming life is like.