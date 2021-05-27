The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries
When it comes to luxury brands, Ritz-Carlton is about as name-brand as it gets. The international hotel chain announced in 2018 that they would be entering the cruise space under the brand name The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed production of their new ship Evrima, but with the pandemic in the rear-view, the fledgling cruise line is ready to sail. They just announced a slew of new Mediterranean itineraries that got us very excited to get on board!www.porthole.com