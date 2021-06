BBC One and Radio 1 are set to broadcast a spectacular performance from Coldplay as part of the Big Weekend. The band have recorded a performance at Whitby Abbey for Radio 1’s Big Weekend (May 28-31). Coldplay’s set will air on Radio 1 (1pm, Sunday, May 29), as well as featuring as part of a BBC One 90-minute special hosted by Greg James (10.20pm, Sunday, May 29). It is already available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.