Feel-good books to brighten your summer

The school year is over for many local students, and Summer Reading is already underway at Central Rappahannock Regional Library. It is critical that children read regularly to avoid “summer slide,” a decline in reading level and other academic skills that can happen when children are out of school for several months. To help keep children and teens motivated to read, CRRL offers incentives, prize drawings and end-of-summer raffles for participating in this year’s Summer Reading program, “Reading Colors Your World.” Children, teens and adults can sign up online (librarypoint.org/summer) or at any branch. A fun way to kick off a super summer of reading is with some books that focus on the Summer Reading theme, and thinking about color in the world around us.