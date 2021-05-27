Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Feel-good books to brighten your summer

By Angela Haupt
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne never needs an excuse for craving a feel-good book, but the past 15 months provided plenty. If you’ve had enough darkness and heavy themes, and are longing for a happy ending, here’s an assortment of the year’s best uplifting reads. “My Inner Sky,” by Mari Andrew. Andrew’s new book...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Kirkman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Poetry#Motherhood#Romantic Love#Beloved Books#Romantic Comedy#Joy#Fan Fiction#B B#Tif Marcelo Three Army#Garden Reading#Illustrations#Meet Cute Diary#Happy#Comics#Adventures#Darkness#Comfort Bunnies#Moments#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Recipes
Related
Books & LiteratureNo Depression

THE READING ROOM: Music Books for Your Summer Reading Stack

Summertime … and the reading is easy. For many of us, it’s a season when we get the chance to catch up on the books we might have missed recently or to re-read an old favorite. In addition to music books, my reading list for the summer ranges widely over biography, natural history, art history, literary essays, and fiction. I am teaching a one-month course on James Baldwin, and I have the opportunity to re-read his novels and essays and introduce them to folks who have never read him before.
Books & Literaturesno-isle.org

Tween Summer Book Club

Sno-Isle Libraries is thrilled to participate in Baker & Taylor’s Tween Summer Reading Book Club, opens a new window. We’ll have three fun middle-grade books that will have you hooked this summer. All three titles will be immediately available to checkout from June 1 until August 31 - no waiting or holds queues!
Books & Literatureshescribes.com

Books To Read This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to unwind and get lost in a good book while you’re lounging on your patio or relaxing at the beach. Have you planned out your summer reading list yet? If not, don’t worry. This article will share some recommended books for those who are looking...
Books & Literaturempacorn.com

Recommends book for summer

Given the level of divisiveness in our country, indeed the world, I would like to share a book I recently read. The title is “High Conflict, Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out” by Amanda Ripley. The author shares stories of conflicts of every size and degree ranging...
Books & LiteratureEsquire

The 20 Best Books of Summer 2021 Will Expand Your Mind As You Lounge On the Beach

After over a year fused to the couch, an activity as stationary as reading may not be part of your Hot Vax Summer plan. But let us assure you something: you can’t afford to miss this summer’s blockbuster line-up of new books. From debut writers to members of the old guard at the height of their powers, the summer’s new releases span a variety of voices and take many forms. We’ve rounded up twenty of our favorites, which delve into everything from murder to mescaline, parenthood to plane crashes, psychotherapy to psychedelics. Whether you’re into novels, short stories, memoirs, or nonfiction, there’s something here for every type of reader.
Books & Literatureyourteenmag.com

How to Get Your Kid’s Nose Into a Book and Encourage Summer Reading

When my kids were little, there was no need for me to encourage summer reading. The words “summer reading” were greeted with great enthusiasm. They couldn’t wait to get to the public library to sign up for the summer reading program, putting stickers on their chart for every book they completed and earning fun prizes along the way.
Books & Literaturednyuz.com

18 Amazing Small Press Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

These 11 stories look at how people act on their desires, and examine complicated relationships between lovers, friends, and family. A man desperately longing for a child keeps a chimp in his attic; a woman pays a high price to cook an important soup for her mother and sister. Nearly all of the characters search for meaning that is beyond the grind of daily life. It’s a book filled with longing and hope.
Rappahannock County, VAFree Lance-Star

Book Corner: Color your world this summer

The school year is over for many local students, and Summer Reading is already underway at Central Rappahannock Regional Library. It is critical that children read regularly to avoid “summer slide,” a decline in reading level and other academic skills that can happen when children are out of school for several months. To help keep children and teens motivated to read, CRRL offers incentives, prize drawings and end-of-summer raffles for participating in this year’s Summer Reading program, “Reading Colors Your World.” Children, teens and adults can sign up online (librarypoint.org/summer) or at any branch. A fun way to kick off a super summer of reading is with some books that focus on the Summer Reading theme, and thinking about color in the world around us.
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

8 New Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List, According to a Bookstore Owner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a bookstore owner, I have the rare, fun privilege of watching book trends unfold in real time. Whether it’s specific to the small, coastal town I’m situated in or nationwide, I’m always looking out for them so that I can buy for the bookstore accordingly.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

8 best positive books: Uplift your spirits with these feel-good reads

Every so often, a longstanding style of writing is repackaged under a new label: most recently, feel-good fiction has become known as “uplift”.Uplifting, positive books feature across all genres, and so it is with our selection of stories that will leave you feeling inspired, cheered and perhaps even motivated to make a change in your own life.As everyone’s thoughts on what makes a positive book will vary (depending on how you look at it, Jurassic Park could be a triumph of the dinosaur over man) we have endeavoured to find uplifting tomes across fiction and non-fiction categories that will leave...
Clermont County, OHclermontlibrary.org

6 Ways to Find a Good Book

Searching for your next book? The Clermont County Public Library has lots of ways to help you find what you’re looking for! Here are six ways we can help you narrow down the hunt and get you started on your next good book. 1. Chat with our staff. Readers’ advisory...
MusicDaily Californian

Songs for that summer feeling: A summertime playlist

For many, this summer is going to look a lot different than the last. While typical social activities are only slowly beginning to make their return, the vibes of summers long past are already back. Here are some of The Daily Californian’s picks of tunes perfect for summertime, all in one playlist. These are songs, new and old, aimed to conjure up the mood for the season of sun — where the days are long and the weather’s fine — no matter how you choose to spend yours this year.
Gulfport, FLthegabber.com

Paint Your Feelings

After a life of living across the country, painting, creating and working as a pastry chef, 63-year-old Amy Howell has settled in Gulfport to recreate her life again. Her colorful canvases, textured with cemented ceramic and painted almost manically, differ depending on her state of mind. “I feel like I’m...
Lifestyleaymag.com

I Feel Like Summer

“You can feel it in the streets, on a day like this, the heat — it feel like summer. I feel like summer.” I don’t know about you, but my stereo has been bumping all the bops of the season lately, like this one by Donald Glover. It’s a roof-off, patio-dining and pool-plunging kind of time, and this issue of AY About You reflects every bit of that.
TV Serieswomenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Feel Good”

Mae tries to break out of her destructive patterns in the new season of “Feel Good” — which means she has no choice but to face her past head-on. The second and final season of the dark comedy explores the lasting effects of trauma, and how sex, relationships, work, and drugs can be used to keep them (temporarily) at bay.
TV SeriesCollider

'Feel Good': Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow on the Art of Turning Your Life Story Into a TV Show

The Netflix series Feel Good, in just two seasons, packed in more emotional upheaval and catharsis than most shows can manage in twice the time. While never lacking for jokes, the show created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson took an unflinching look at (the semi-fictional) Mae's struggles with addiction, sex, and love, while also continuing to hone their craft as a stand-up working to make a name for themselves in the London comedy scene. Mae isn't alone in this journey on the show, as Feel Good features a stellar ensemble cast including Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Phil Burgers, and Lisa Kudrow.
Moviespurewow.com

This Feel-Good Flick Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

Introducing 2 Hearts, a feel-good film that’s bound to improve your streaming queue. The drama recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, and it’s managed to hold its place for several days. (It’s currently ranked behind Dog Gone Trouble and Home but ahead of Army of the Dead and Blue Miracle.)
TV & Videosyounghollywood.com

5 Sizzling Hot Celebrity Summer Book Recs!

(Reese Witherspoon/Instagram/@reesesbookclub) The air is getting warmer, school is letting out, and vacation planning for the fully-vaxxed is in full swing. What better way to add to your Summer fun than with a new book to read? After Emma Chamberlain declared “Reading Makes You Hot” in a recent YouTube video, we should all be following her advice and rushing to our nearest book store to get started. Plus, immersing yourself in a new world with interesting characters and exciting plots will inevitably stave off any summer boredom you might run into. Check out these celeb picks for your next beach read, cozy night in, or book club with your friends!
Books & Literaturetrtworld.com

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

Stories of race, racism and colonialism in the US have swept the Pulitzer Prizes for the arts, from Louise Erdrich's novel “The Night Watchman” to a Malcolm X biography co-written by the late Les Payne to Katori Hall's play “The Hot Wing King.”. The awards were announced on Friday during...