First Cow, review: Gentle story about theft, optimism, and friendship turns the classic western on its head
The first thing to know about Kelly Reichardt’s western, set in Oregon during the boom of the fur trade in the 1820s, is that it does not feel like a typical western. The protagonists do not freely shed blood; they are not outlaws or bounty hunters. Rather, this is a gentle story about theft, optimism, friendship, and the haves and have-nots, set against the very beginning of the American experience.inews.co.uk