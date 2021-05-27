First Cow, review: Gentle story about theft, optimism, and friendship turns the classic western on its head

John Benjamin Hickey is one of those great actors whose name you might not recognize, but you’ll likely recognize his face immediately from dozens of film and TV roles (he’s won a Tony and an Emmy, for your information), even though he’s rarely the lead in whatever it is he’s in. Thankfully, director/co-writer Eytan Fox (the New York-born, Israeli-raised filmmaker of Yossi & Jagger and Walk on Water) recognized Hickey’s worth and talent and cast him as Michael in his latest work, Sublet, about a New York Times travel writer who goes to Tel Aviv for a week to do a piece on capturing the essence of the city without only doing touristy things. Michael has sublet an apartment in one of the hippest neighborhood from Tomer (Niv Nissim), a young gay film student who thankfully agrees to show his renter the real Tel Aviv.