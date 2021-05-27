Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

To occupy the venues of art history and introduce new imagery to them is one of art’s raisons d’être. An image is always an expression of a specific perspective, way of thinking, and present. In her work The Giverny Suite (2019), Ja'Tovia Gary shows the extent to which not only images, but also how we see them, are subject to ideological influences. In the iconic landscapes of Claude Monet, Gary stages the collision between idyll and imperialism. Against the background of this total construction of nature, the Black female body appears to be protected by the usual exoticizing gaze. Yet in view of the blatantly asymmetrical power structure, the figure of the négresse in the film adopts a transgressive position. In interviews conducted on the streets of Harlem, the omnipresent vulnerability is every bit as palpable as the strong, warm sense of connectedness among Black women and girls.