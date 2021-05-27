Rozsnyai Rallies Cardinal Toward Firm Fiscal Footing
When Julia Rozsnyai accepted the position of Cardinal Schools Treasurer in December, her eyes were wide open. She knew about the district’s fiscal challenges and she accepted the responsibility of meeting them. But Rozsnyai loves a challenge and five months into her new job, she is determined to use her deep wells of experience, contacts and energy to get the district back on a firm financial footing. When she and husband, Frank, came to the U.S. from Hungary in 1997, she knew it would be a permanent move. Frank had won the green card lottery and so they and their...www.geaugamapleleaf.com