Knowles Releases New Development Kit to Bring Voice Control to Smart Home Appliances

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITASCA, Ill., May 27, 2021 6:00 AM PT — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced the AISonic™ White Goods Standard Solution, a new, complete development solution that enables fast and easy voice integration for smart appliances. The development kit enables OEM and ODMs to build voice-activated control and far-field speech recognition capabilities into smart appliances, including refrigerators, ovens and microwaves, clothes washing and drying machines, vacuums, dishwashers, and more. The Knowles White Goods Standard Solution was used by Samsung in its FamilyHub™ connected hub for smart appliances.

