Seek And T-ROC Partner To Bring Augmented Reality To Its Virtual Assistant Solution, VIBA

The Internet of Things (IoT) is continuing to proliferate in industry sectors. From a concept that began on smartphones, tablets and laptops, IoT is now making headway in almost every object that surrounds us, such as streetlights, cars and lifts. By 2050, it’s predicted that there will be 24 billion interconnected devices on a global scale. As technology continues to develop, the retail space will prove to be no different in harnessing IoT devices in order to provide a seamless experience in-store. However, with only 8.3 percent of the world’s active devices currently used in retail, where do innovations need to be made in order for stores to truly benefit?