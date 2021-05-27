Cancel
Seek And T-ROC Partner To Bring Augmented Reality To Its Virtual Assistant Solution, VIBA

Cover picture for the articleThe Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announced its partnership with Seek, a leader of web-based Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, to provide 3D and AR capabilities to T-ROC’s touchless customer engagement and sales solution called VIBA. The added technology to VIBA’s diverse solution arsenal makes the retail dreams of tomorrow available today.

