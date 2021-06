Every year before E3, Sony puts on a massive Days of Play sale with savings on everything PlayStation, from games to subscriptions to accessories. This year we didn't get a special-edition console, but that's totally fine. It's hard enough to get the regular console. If you want to pad out your PS4 library, or you have a PS5 and want to play some of the last generation's best games, a whole slew of PlayStation Hits games for PS4 are marked down to just under $10. These are the prices we usually see on Black Friday, so I say go for it.