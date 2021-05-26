Cancel
Nashville, TN

Presentation of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Varies in Adults

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthDay News — Patients with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A) after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection have a heterogeneous clinical presentation, according to a research letter published online May 19 in JAMA Network Open. Giovanni E. Davogustto, M.D., from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee,...

Atypical inflammatory demyelinating syndrome with central and peripheral nerve involvement

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Mar 26;51:102926. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.102926. Online ahead of print. We report a patient who has peripheral demyelination in the form of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) with central demyelination following a relapsing-remitting disease course. The patient developed bilateral sequential optic neuritis predating the diagnosis of CIPD, then developed a profound brainstem syndrome with ataxia, dysarthria, a complex eye movement disorder, visual disturbance and urinary incontinence. Interval imaging fulfilled McDonald criteria for multiple sclerosis (MS) with a right parieto-occipital tumefactive lesion showing contrast enhancement and new lesions in the right temporal white matter and midbrain tegmentum. Oligoclonal bands (OCBs) were matched and serum antibodies against aquaporin-4 (AQP-4) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) were negative. Genetic sequence analysis and deletion/duplication testing revealed variants of uncertain significance with compound heterozygosity for point mutations in two genes, DYNC1H1 and SH3TC2, which are associated with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease though the patient was negative for known CMT mutations. The patient responded poorly to steroids and regular intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) but clinically improved following aggressive immunomodulatory therapy with pulsed steroids and plasmapheresis, followed by Rituximab. Combined central and peripheral demyelination (CCPD) is rare. Autoimmune mechanisms are postulated in the pathogenesis. Whether overlap of central and pe- ripheral demyelination is coincidental or caused by a shared epitope in both the peripheral and central nervous systems still remains to be elucidated. There is no clear therapeutic consensus in the treatment of both central and peripheral demyelination, though immunomodulating treatment strategies may minimise disability and improve prognosis.
Patients With Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases

The aim is To depict the accomplice of patients with fiery rheumatic illnesses (IRD) hospitalized because of SARS-CoV-2 contamination in the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, and to decide the expanded danger of serious Covid infection 2019 (COVID-19) in patients with no IRD. The confirmation OR for patients with IRD was...
In Sickness and In Health: Navigating Inflammatory Myopathy

My husband and I just celebrated our tenth wedding anniversary. It’s crazy to think about where he and I planned to be compared to where we are today. The humor is in the idea we thought we actually had control of our plans. The Unexpected Change in Life Plans. In...
International coalition classifies 25 subtypes of uveitis, an inflammatory eye disease

An international coalition of eye researchers used machine learning to develop classification criteria for 25 of the most common types of uveitis, a collection of over 30 diseases characterized by inflammation inside the eye. Together, these diseases are the fifth leading cause of blindness in the United States. The Standardization of Uveitis Nomenclature (SUN) Working Group, funded by the National Eye Institute (NEI), published its classification criteria in the American Journal of Ophthalmology. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Hyperviscosity Syndrome

This study states that Hyperviscosity disorder (HVS) is a dangerous condition regularly happening as an entanglement of Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) however seldom with regards to rheumatic infection. Given its extraordinariness, determination can be postponed, prompting more prominent dismalness. Our advantage was started by a new involvement in a patient with rheumatoid joint pain (RA) who created epistaxis with logically deteriorating dyspnea, disarray, and visual deficiencies coming full circle in hospitalization because of HVS1. As HVS is extraordinary in the time of biologic prescriptions, we led a deliberate audit , accessible from the creators on demand) to characterize factors that incline to HVS and portray results of past treatment draws near. We distinguished 25 instances of hyperviscosity credited to RA.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

There are millions missing from their everyday lives due to a disease that many are not aware of, a disease where the medical community often provides incorrect advice, and a disease that lacks proper funding to find treatments and a cure? This disease is Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), also called Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS).
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy or Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With COVID-19

Dmitriy A. Gagarkin; Keith E. Dombrowski; Keyur B. Thakar; John C. DePetrillo. Background: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a global pandemic. The disease, typically characterized by bilateral pulmonary infiltrates and profound elevation of inflammatory markers, can range in severity from mild or asymptomatic illness to a lethal cytokine storm and respiratory failure. A number of recognized complications of COVID-19 infection are described in the literature. Common neurological complications include headache and anosmia. Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is an uncommon complication described in isolated case reports. However, a causal relationship has yet to be established. This case report adds to the growing body of evidence that GBS is a potential COVID-19 complication.
Inflammatory brain injury higher in men with acute COVID-19, finds study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been associated with both short- and long-term neurologic complications, including stroke, brain fog and persistent tiredness. A new study concludes that the effects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on the central nervous system are due to the endothelial injury...
Barriers to Physician Skin Exam ID’d for Young Melanoma Survivors

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Barriers to health care access, especially cost, are associated with increased odds of not having an annual physician skin examination (PSE) among young melanoma survivors, according to a research letter published online June 9 in JAMA Dermatology. Katherine Y. Wojcik, Ph.D., from the...
Diagnosis, Treatment of Gender Dysphoria Varies Among Children

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Only 29 percent of children and adolescents with gender dysphoria receive a gender dysphoria-related diagnosis (GDRD), and 25 percent are prescribed gender-affirming hormonal treatment (GAHT), according to a study published online June 7 in Pediatrics. Stephanie Wagner, M.D., M.P.H., from the Emory University...
Artificial intelligence brings clarity to early bony changes in inflammatory arthritis

Subtle early bony changes in inflammatory arthritis can be hard even for experienced rheumatologists to interpret, even though they have traditionally been considered to become disease-defining as they progress. As computational techniques have become more sophisticated and more accessible, questions have been asked as to whether such technology can be harnessed to identify inflammatory arthritis more rapidly.
Long QT Syndrome

Long QT syndrome (LQTS) is a disorder of the heart's electrical system that can lead to a potentially fatal type of ventricular tachycardia known as torsades de pointes. As a result of this abnormal heart rate (arrhythmia), people who have LQTS are at risk for loss of consciousness (syncope) and sudden death, often at a young age. In fact, LQTS is one of the more common causes of sudden death in young people.
FETO Beneficial for Severe Left Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Last Updated: June 09, 2021. Studies examine benefits of fetoscopic endoluminal tracheal occlusion for severe, moderate left diaphragmatic hernia. WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Fetoscopic endoluminal tracheal occlusion (FETO) offers significant benefit for singleton fetuses with severe, but not moderate, isolated congenital diaphragmatic hernia on the left side, according to two studies published online June 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis 25th International Conference on Prenatal Diagnosis and Therapy, held virtually from June 6 to 8.
Covid US: Study says rare MIS-C inflammatory syndrome affects just 0.3% of children

A very small percentage of children develop the inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19, a new study suggests. Researchers found that just 0.3 percent of youngsters under age 21 were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a disorder in which different body parts become inflamed. The complication was most...
Understanding Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Choose the health content that’s right for you, and get it delivered right in your inbox. Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, affects about 1.6 million Americans who are usually diagnosed before the age of 35. This painful (and potentially life-threatening) chronic condition is a blanket term that’s used to describe two specific conditions: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Both have similar symptoms and the treatment options overlap.
Incidence of Venous Thromboembolism in Patients With Dermatologist-Diagnosed Chronic Inflammatory Skin Diseases.

By Maria C Schneeweiss,Seoyoung C Kim,Richard Wyss,Yinzhu Jin,Kristyn Chin,Joseph F Merola,Arash Mostaghimi,Jonathan I Silverberg,Sebastian Schneeweiss. Several studies have linked chronic inflammatory skin diseases (CISDs) with venous thromboembolism (VTE) in a range of data sources with mixed conclusions. To examine the incidence of VTE in patients with vs without CISD. A...