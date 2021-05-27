Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

KFC aims to triple in size and open a new location every five hours

By Marnie Shure
The Takeout
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might surprise some people to know that China’s introduction to North American fast food was not McDonald’s, but KFC. The chicken giant opened its first Chinese location in Beijing in 1987, and it has been a leading fast food chain throughout the country ever since. In fact, KFC has almost twice as many locations in China as it does in the United States. But China isn’t the only overseas market KFC intends on conquering.

thetakeout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfc Chicken#Fast Food#Europe#Food Drink#Chinese Food#Food Production#Food Technology#North American#Mcdonald#Nation#Restaurant News#Nrn#Beyond Fried Chicken#Location#Chicken Processing#California Locations#Kitchen Temperatures#Drive Growth#Asia#Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
News Break
KFC
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Order Boba Tea From These Fast Food Spots For A Sweet Summertime Sip

Boba tea, aka the popular drink characterized by edible tapioca pearls, is having a moment. Not only has it skyrocketed in demand during the pandemic (in May 2020, Yelp named it as the most popular delivery item in several states), but it's also now being adopted at a number of fast food chains. If you want to get your fix in a hurry, these fast food boba teas are a great way to get the trendy sip on-the-go.
Food & Drinkssandiegosun.com

Quick Service Restaurants Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026: Domino's, McDonald's, Starbucks,Subway

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Quick Service Restaurants Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Quick Service Restaurants market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Quick Service Restaurants Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Sun US

Publix opening and closing hours explained

PUBLIX stores are open for shoppers who need to buy groceries and medicines. We round up the retailer's opening hours, Covid rules and home delivery options. Publix stores are typically open from 7am until 10pm, Mondays to Sundays. The opening hours can vary between stores though, so make sure you...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

6 Restaurant Chains Coming to a Walmart Near You

The number of McDonald's locations inside of Walmart stores has declined slowly over the last decade, and now there are fewer than ever. Estimates say only about 150 out of 875 will remain after the latest wave of closures. So what's happening to the restaurant spaces in all those Walmart stores? Other fast-food restaurants are moving in, of course!
RestaurantsPopculture

Chipotle Announces Major Change That Might Upset Customers

Chipotle Mexican Grill is making a major change that may see you shelling out a few extra bucks for that mouth-watering burrito. On Tuesday, the company's Chief Financial Officer John Hartung confirmed that the beloved restaurant chain has hiked the prices on its menu. Hartung said the menu prices have increased by about 3.5% to 4% to cover the cost of raising its workers' wages.
RestaurantsPosted by
UPI News

McDonald's BTS meals in Indonesia lead to surge in orders

June 10 (UPI) -- McDonald's restaurants in Indonesia were flooded with orders for the new BTS meal that became available in the country Wednesday, with some restaurants ordered to close because of COVID-19 restrictions. CNN Indonesia reported the McDonald's meal, launched in collaboration with the South Korean pop group, led...
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Review: KFC - Classic Chicken Sandwich

KFC's Classic Chicken Sandwich features an extra-crispy chicken filet with "premium" pickles and mayo on a brioche-style bun. The chicken filet was thick and tender as well as juicy in some bites. It had a really nice size that was enough for end-to-end bun coverage. The crust was the same...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Potatoes for McDonald's fries are reportedly grown on Bill Gates' farmland in fields so vast that you can see them from space

Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the US - and according to a new report from NBC, potatoes that make McDonald's fries grow in his fields. Citing data by The Land Report and its own research, NBC said that potatoes for McDonald's fries are grown in fields in Washington state that are so vast that you can see them from space.
Food & DrinksCNN

Starbucks is letting people bring in their own mugs again

New York (CNN Business) — Starbucks will let customers bring their own mugs to US company-owned cafes again starting on June 22. Before the pandemic, the coffee chain encouraged customers to bring their own reusable mugs to stores. But in March of last year, Starbucks suspended the program throughout the world because of the coronavirus. Starbucks has been gradually bringing it back in international markets and is now ready to reinstate the program in the United States — with some changes.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Famous New York restaurant set to open first location in Colorado

A 30-year-old New York food cart institution will debut its first Colorado location next week. In 1990, Halal Guys started as a hot dog cart on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in downtown New York. Fast forward 30 years to today and the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has more than 400 franchise locations in development worldwide.
Restaurantskentlive.news

Get 30% off everything at McDonald's as part of week of huge offers

McDonald's is running a whole week of offers starting tomorrow, Wednesday, and lasting until June 15 - including a day when everything is 30% off. Starting off the week of deals, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese will be just 99p - a saving of £2.50. Other menu favourites are also reduced to just under a pound including a 99p Triple Cheeseburger on Thursday 10, and a 99p Filet-O-Fish on Friday 11.