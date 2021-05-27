Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Dept. on Aging to Resume In-Person Programs June 7

By Amy Patterson
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 17 days ago

The Geauga County Department on Aging is reopening senior center facilities around the county beginning June 7. The Geauga County Department on Aging is reopening senior center facilities around the county beginning June 7. In a newsletter, Jessica Boalt, director of the department, said senior centers are offering limited programming at a reduced capacity and requiring participants to make an appointment or reservation to attend programs. Participants will complete a COVID-19 health screening, including a temperature check and will adhere to state guidelines specific to senior centers. “We remain positive and hopeful for the future with a goal to increase our in-person senior center programs each month,” Boalt said. “As we reopen our senior center facilities, we...

