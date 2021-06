One of Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s many research projects is the Beach Nesting Birds project. The target species we are focusing on for this project are Wilson’s Plovers and Least Terns. The Wilson’s Plover is a shorebird that prefers to nest in the soft sand along the dunes, mudflats, and shelly areas with vegetation. During the breeding season, they break up into pairs and create their own territories. The Least Tern is a water bird that prefers to nest in large groups mainly in open shelly areas.