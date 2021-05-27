Cancel
Crawford County, KS

K-7 Resurfacing Project in Crawford County Starts in June

By Kyle Hey
kggfradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists who routinely use K-7 in Crawford County will need to give themselves extra time as the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project the week of June 7th. The project area starts at the U.S. 400 junction and continues north for 11 miles, ending at the south...

