After a long wait, the city of Truesdale has been granted $30,000 to help the city evaluate new options for wastewater treatment. The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency. It comes as Truesdale has spent more than a year pondering new avenues for sewage treatment. Truesdale’s current treatment provider, the city of Warrenton, is refusing any expansion of Truesdale’s sewer network until the Warrenton treatment plant is upgraded in 2027. That has effectively put a block on new development in Truesdale.